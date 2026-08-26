Looking for an easy home upgrade? These portable table lamps add style and a cosy glow

|Product
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Rechargeable LED Table Lamp with Pleated Fabric Shade, Touch Control Bedside Light with 3 Color Modes, Stepless Dimming and USB Type-C Charging for StudyView Details{{#product}}View Details{{/product}}View Details
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CYMNIX Rechargeable Golden LED Touch Lamp – Cordless Dimmable Table Light with 3 Brightness Levels | Portable Metal Bedside Lamp for Bedroom, Living Room, Café & Restaurant DécorView Details{{#product}}View Details{{/product}}View Details
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NYRWANA Table Lamp | 1200mAh Battery | Home Decor, Lamp, Umbrella Design, Stepless Dimming, 3 Colour Touch Control, USB-C Charging & Foldable, Rakhi Gift for Brother & Sister (Plastic - White)View Details{{#product}}View Details{{/product}}View Details
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FIG Living Naked Bulb Table Lamp | Patented Design with Vintage Aesthetic Design | Ideal Lamp for Living Room Decoration, Bedroom, Office | 2.5m Cord | Wedding GiftView Details{{#product}}View Details{{/product}}View Details
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Toy Imagine 3-in-1 Desk Lamp with Pen Holder & Piggy Bank USB Rechargeable Study Lamp, Cute Design for Kids, Perfect for School Desk, Study Table & Bedroom(Multicolour)View Details{{#product}}View Details{{/product}}View Details
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FIG Living Tote Portable Table Lamp with Touch Sensor | 26 x 17 cm | USB- Type C Rechargeable Lamp | Laminated Paper Lampshade | Lamp for Living Room Decoration, Bedroom | 3 Level BrightnessView Details{{#product}}View Details{{/product}}View Details
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Divine Trends Table Lamp LED, Incandescent Modern Sleek Brass Antique Finish 19 Inches Height With 10 Inches Off White Tapered Lampshade For Bedroom, Living Room, Bedside (Pack Of 1)View Details{{#product}}View Details{{/product}}View Details
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Niwlix Touch Control Night Light Table LampView Details{{#product}}View Details{{/product}}View Details
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FIG Living Ballet Table Lamp | Patented Design | Folded Laminated Paper Lampshade with Mango Wood Base | Dust and Water Resistant | Ideal Lamp for Living Room Decoration, Bedroom, OfficeView Details{{#product}}View Details{{/product}}View Details
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Swinerton Cordless Table Lamp Set of 2, Gold 5000mAh Rechargeable Battery Operated Lamps, Wireless 3 Color Dimmable Touch Lamp Table Light for Restaurant Dining Patio Outdoor, Home DecorView Details{{#product}}View Details{{/product}}View Details
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NYRWANA Table Lamp | 2000mAh Battery | Home Decor, Lamp, Lamps for Bedroom and Living Room, Stepless Dimming, 3 Colour Touch Control, USB-C Charging, Rakhi Gift for Brother & Sister (Metal - Gold)View Details{{#product}}View Details{{/product}}View Details
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One94Store Modern Gold Crystal LED Table Lamp with Transparent Acrylic Shade & Golden Flake Design, Touch Switch Battery Powered Warm White Decorative Night Light for Bedroom, Living Room, GiftingView Details{{#product}}View Details{{/product}}View Details
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Desidiya® Metal LED Table Lamp with Touch Sensor Rechargeable Desk Lamp,3-Levels Brightness with Cozy Warm Lighting, Night Light for Kids Nursery, Nightstand Lamp, Bedside Lamp (Gold)View Details{{#product}}View Details{{/product}}View Details
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Akway Rattan Cane Webbing Table Lamps for Home Decoration Table Lamps for Living Room, Bamboo Bedside Table lamp, Cane Study Table , Wicker Table lamp for Living Room | bediside (8 x 10)View Details{{#product}}View Details{{/product}}View Details
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ExclusiveLane Geometry Mango Wooden Table Lamp for Bedroom (13.1 Inch, Without Bulb, Pack of 1) | CFL/LED Table Lamp for Living Room Decoration Bedside Lamp Bedside Lamps for Bedroom Bed Side LampView Details{{#product}}View Details{{/product}}View Details
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ExclusiveLane Frosted Glass Sheesham Wooden Table Lamp for Bedroom (10 Inch, Brown, Without Bulb, Pack of 1) | CFL/LED Table Lamp for Living Room Decoration Bedside Lamp Bedside Lamps for BedroomView Details{{#product}}View Details{{/product}}View Details
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