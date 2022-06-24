Ma Faiza talks about celebrating pride in Pune and marrying her girlfriend

Though she has been fighting the stereotype of being a female DJ who produces electronic music, Ma Faiza feels there is a change. “There has been much change in people’s attitude and understanding in the last few years. Conformity is no longer mandatory, young people have access to global information, and there is more accessibility, visibility and discussions about people breaking those stereotypes,” says Ma Faiza who is called Mother of Electronica in the country.

The DJ is going to perform this Saturday in her city, Pune, celebrating the pride month in an “inclusive environment”. “I’m excited to be performing in an inclusive environment, where we are all safe to just be ourselves without fear or judgment,” she says. While the gig is to celebrate the pride month, Ma Faiza explains how her music can be liberating for the audience: “Music brings people together. It’s almost like a form of worship. When we dance together we connect. Music has no boundaries or borders; it only needs to be experienced – to be felt. In the process of sharing music with my audience I feel there is a transference of a kind, which can allow me to share some of my own liberation with my audience. I feel the energy exchange many times at gigs.”

Ma Faiza has been living in Pune for almost 25 years and is still in awe of the city. “We still have a very vibrant nightlife scene, with so many restaurants, bars, clubs and lounges springing up in many different parts of the city,” she shares.

While she is soon going to be in Europe, Ma Faiza reveals that she may tie the knot with her long time girlfriend-model, Anuradha Sharma soon. “Now that Covid international travel restrictions have been lifted, I also plan to finally marry my fiancé Anuradha in the UK, as sadly same sex marriage is not legal in India. We still need to fight for those basic rights to be allowed to marry the person you love regardless of gender in India, and I hope to be part of that change,” she signs off.

Catch it Live:

What: Celebrating Pride

When: June 25

Where: antiSOCIAL, Fergusson College Rd

Timing: 9pm onwards

Fee: ₹499/-