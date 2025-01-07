Make boards on Pinterest, know your needs: A step-by-step guide to creating your dream home

Your home is an extension of your personality — a space where creativity meets comfort. Whether you are constructing a new home or renovating an existing space, we got you sorted with a guide that will help you blend style with functionality. Transform your home into a masterpiece: Expert tips to blend style and comfort!(Image by IDW Design & Build)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Amita Trehan, Founder of Bravur’a Design, spilled the beans on a personal manual to curate a dream living space that feels uniquely yours -

1. Dream big, start bold

Every great design begins with a dream. Before worrying about budgets or constraints, create a vision.

Start by compiling a mood board that reflects your aspirations. Gather images, textures, colours, and fabrics that evoke the ambiance you want to live in.

Leverage digital tools like Pinterest, Canva, or Adobe Spark. They are perfect for visualizing your ideas. Experiment freely; this is the phase to think big and let your imagination flow.

2. Diagnose the gaps

Understanding your current space is important for a successful transformation. Ask yourself: What challenges do you face daily? Is there insufficient storage? Poor lighting? An inefficient layout?

Make a list of these functional hurdles, both big and small. This exercise will help ensure your redesigned space resolves these pain points, ultimately improving your quality of life.

Chandeliers are not just for lavish mansions or big houses.(Shutterstock)

3. Prioritise functionality

Functionality is at the heart of good design. Tailor your space to suit your lifestyle – Identify specific needs for each family member. For example, a dedicated spot for keys, shoes, or gadgets near the entrance might streamline routines.

Consider multi-functional furniture or modular layouts to optimise usability without compromising aesthetics.

4. The storage story: Marrying form and function

Storage solutions should be as beautiful as they are practical. Remember, your belongings are part of your story: Catalog the essential items you use daily, from linens to books and memorabilia.

Think creatively about storage – hidden compartments, custom-built shelves, or furniture with dual purposes can keep your space organised and stylish.

Luxurious living is about creating a space that reflects your style and unique life journey.(Unsplash)

5. Colour psychology: Designing with emotions

Colour plays an indispensable role in defining and setting the energy of your home. To choose the perfect palette, reflect on the hues that resonate with your personality. Do you prefer calming neutrals or vibrant accents?

Ensure the chosen shades align with the ambiance you want to create—tranquility for bedrooms, energy for social areas, and warmth for cozy corners.

6. The non-negotiables: Infusing harmony

Identify features that are essential to your comfort and happiness, such as maximizing natural light, ensuring proper ventilation, or introducing biophilic elements like indoor plants.

By thoughtfully addressing each step, you can build a living space that not only reflects your personal style but also improves your daily life. Remember, designing your home is not merely about aesthetics—it is about creating an environment that inspires and supports you every single day.