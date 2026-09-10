MasterChef India fame Jyoti Vishnani reveals how to build an Indian kitchen under 10,000

From competing on MasterChef India to working with professional kitchens and AI-powered food operations, Jyoti Vishnani has seen how dramatically cooking can evolve. Yet, according to the chef, the fundamentals of good food remain surprisingly simple: understand your ingredients, master your technique and choose your kitchen tools wisely.

MasterChef Jyoti Vishnani reveals how to build an Indian kitchen under ₹10,000 (Pexels)

By Samarpita Yashaswini Samarpita Yashaswini is a Content Producer for Fashion (HT Shop Now) at Hindustan Times Digital. She has five years of experience in lifestyle writing, specialising in fashion, beauty, and trend-led commerce content. She covers everything from seasonal must-haves and wardrobe essentials to brand reviews and styling edits that make everyday dressing easier and more exciting.



She began her writing journey in 2020, but her love for fashion started long before that. Over the years, she has interned with Times Internet and Desi Martini, and worked with Pinkvilla and Schbang, building a strong foundation in digital storytelling and audience-first content. At HT Digital, she writes and creates fashion affiliate content for both the website and social media, blending trend awareness with shopping practicality. Her work sits at the intersection of style and strategy combined with equal parts aesthetic and analytics.



A self-confessed fashion enthusiast, Samarpita has a sharp eye for colours, prints, silhouettes, and textures. She notices the fall of a fabric, the mood of a palette, and the difference a good cut can make. Her expertise lies in translating trends into wearable, relatable style and helping readers shop smarter, not louder.



She studied at Delhi Public School and graduated from Miranda House, University of Delhi in 2019, where she also wrote for the college magazine. She later completed a Postgraduate Diploma in Advertising and PR from MICA, Ahmedabad.



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After MasterChef India, Vishnani's approach to cooking changed considerably. What began as the confidence of a home cook evolved into a deeper appreciation for regional ingredients, indigenous produce and the discipline behind professional cooking.

Today, with technology becoming increasingly embedded in commercial kitchens, Vishnani believes AI can make cooking operations more efficient. But it cannot replace the instincts and creativity of the person behind the stove.

In this conversation with HT Shop Now, Jyoti Vishnani talks about the biggest lessons from MasterChef India, the role of AI in professional kitchens, the appliances worth buying, mistakes to avoid when shopping online and how to build a practical Indian kitchen without spending a fortune.

Q. You went from a corporate career to MasterChef India and eventually towards regional and indigenous cuisine. What changed in your approach to cooking?

Chef Jyoti: MasterChef India taught me that great cooking doesn't necessarily have to be complicated. You need to understand and respect your ingredients and focus on technique, balance and storytelling.

Every ingredient should have a reason for being on the plate. The experience also taught me the importance of mise en place, precision and consistency, whether you're cooking for four people at home or thousands of people in a professional kitchen.

For me, food should communicate energy and love. That philosophy has stayed with me throughout my journey.

Q. After MasterChef India, how did your relationship with food and cooking evolve?

Chef Jyoti: I was a home cook who thought she was very good, but MasterChef showed me that I knew nothing. I'm still learning every day.

I'm simply a cook who loves to feed people.

The biggest change was that I started looking at food with a much broader perspective. I became more curious about indigenous and regional produce and the stories behind them.

My presentation has also become more intentional, but I still believe it should remain authentic. Food is ultimately a form of storytelling, and the ingredients should be allowed to speak for themselves.

Q. You've also worked with AI-led kitchen operations at Compass Group India. How do you see technology changing the way professional kitchens function?

Chef Jyoti: Technology can improve consistency and reduce waste, but it shouldn't replace creativity.

AI and data can help with demand forecasting, inventory management, recipe consistency, food safety and waste reduction. These are areas where technology can make a significant difference, especially when you're operating at scale.

But there is still a very important human element.

Data can tell you what to prepare, when to prepare it and how much you may need. A chef understands taste, instinct and what actually works on the plate.

I see the future as a chef being amplified by technology, rather than replaced by it.

Q. If someone is setting up a home kitchen today, which appliances are genuinely worth investing in?

Chef Jyoti: I'd start with a good mixer-grinder and a reliable pressure cooker. If your cooking setup allows it, an induction cooktop can also be useful.

An oven or OTG is worthwhile if you regularly bake or roast, while an air fryer can be quite versatile for everyday cooking.

I'm not a big believer in buying every single-purpose gadget that becomes popular. The best kitchen tools are the ones you will consistently use.

Q. What should people look for when buying smart kitchen appliances?

Chef Jyoti: The first question should always be: Will this actually solve a problem for me?

Don't buy an appliance simply because it has a long list of smart features.

Look at reliability, ease of cleaning, energy efficiency, after-sales service and the availability of spare parts. Connectivity can be useful, but only if it genuinely makes your cooking easier.

A kitchen appliance should fit your habits rather than forcing you to change the way you cook.

Q. What are the traditional Indian kitchen essentials you wouldn't compromise on?

Chef Jyoti: A heavy-bottomed kadai is essential, along with a good pressure cooker and a cast-iron tawa.

I'd also recommend a mixer-grinder, manual chopper, sil-batta or mortar and pestle, a sharp knife, a good peeler and a sturdy chopping board.

You don't need an enormous collection of equipment. You need tools that work well and that you are comfortable using.

Q. If someone gave you ₹10,000 to build a functional Indian kitchen from scratch, what would you buy?

Chef Jyoti: I'd prioritise versatile essentials rather than spending the entire budget on one expensive appliance.

A basic setup would include:

A reliable pressure cooker

A heavy-bottomed kadai

A frying pan or versatile cookware set

A good tawa

A mixer-grinder

Sharp knives and peelers

A saucepan

Measuring cups and spoons

Basic spatulas, ladles, a whisk and tongs

Airtight storage containers

Depending on the person's cooking habits, you could also add something like a paniyaram pan or a handheld bread toaster.

The important thing is to build the kitchen around what you actually cook.

Q. What mistakes do people commonly make when buying kitchen products online?

Chef Jyoti: People often get distracted by appearance or discounts and forget to check whether the product will actually work for them.

Material, weight, warranty, cooktop compatibility and after-sales support are all important. These things can easily get overlooked when you're focused on how attractive a product looks or how much the price has been reduced.

Another common mistake is buying an appliance that is too large or complicated for your cooking habits.

Practicality should always come before aesthetics.

Q. What's one simple cooking hack that can make a noticeable difference?

Chef Jyoti: Taste your food throughout the cooking process.

Seasoning isn't something you should think about only at the very end. It happens gradually, and tasting as you go helps you understand what the dish needs.

Also, don't rush the fundamental steps. Whether it's browning onions, roasting spices or caramelising something, giving the ingredients enough time can make a huge difference to the final flavour.

Q. Finally, what's your golden rule when it comes to buying kitchen equipment?

Chef Jyoti: Buy for versatility and durability.

A good kitchen tool is something you should be able to use for years, not something you replace because a newer version has appeared.

Good cooking ultimately comes down to skill and consistency. Expensive or trendy equipment cannot replace that.

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Jyoti Vishnani Reveals the Kitchen Tools Actually Worth Buying: FAQs What kitchen appliances are worth buying for an Indian kitchen? A mixer-grinder, pressure cooker, good-quality cookware, tawa and air fryer are among the useful appliances for a home kitchen. An oven or OTG can also be worthwhile for people who regularly bake or roast.

What should I look for when buying kitchen appliances online? Look beyond discounts and appearance. Check the material, size, weight, warranty, cooktop compatibility, customer reviews, after-sales service and whether the appliance suits your actual cooking habits.

Are smart kitchen appliances worth buying? Smart appliances are worth considering when their technology solves a genuine problem or improves convenience. Before buying, check reliability, ease of cleaning, energy efficiency, after-sales service, warranty and availability of spare parts rather than choosing a product based solely on its features.

How can I build an Indian kitchen under <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>10,000? Start with versatile essentials such as a pressure cooker, heavy-bottomed kadai, tawa, mixer-grinder, knives, saucepan and basic cooking utensils. Prioritising multipurpose tools over single-use gadgets can help you stay within budget.

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