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Looking for an easy home upgrade? These portable table lamps add style and a cosy glow

Bored of the same old room? Sometimes, all it needs is better lighting. Portable lamps bring in that cosy, classy feel without much effort. Explore some.

Published on: Aug 26, 2026, 18:42:34 IST
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Our Picks

FAQs

Our Picks

ProductRatingPrice

Rechargeable LED Table Lamp with Pleated Fabric Shade, Touch Control Bedside Light with 3 Color Modes, Stepless Dimming and USB Type-C Charging for StudyView Details...

₹899

...
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CYMNIX Rechargeable Golden LED Touch Lamp – Cordless Dimmable Table Light with 3 Brightness Levels | Portable Metal Bedside Lamp for Bedroom, Living Room, Café & Restaurant DécorView Details...

₹499

...
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NYRWANA Table Lamp | 1200mAh Battery | Home Decor, Lamp, Umbrella Design, Stepless Dimming, 3 Colour Touch Control, USB-C Charging & Foldable, Rakhi Gift for Brother & Sister (Plastic - White)View Details...

₹799

...
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FIG Living Naked Bulb Table Lamp | Patented Design with Vintage Aesthetic Design | Ideal Lamp for Living Room Decoration, Bedroom, Office | 2.5m Cord | Wedding GiftView Details...

₹1,499

...
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Toy Imagine 3-in-1 Desk Lamp with Pen Holder & Piggy Bank USB Rechargeable Study Lamp, Cute Design for Kids, Perfect for School Desk, Study Table & Bedroom(Multicolour)View Details...

₹429

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Portable table lamps (Pinterest)
Portable table lamps (Pinterest)
Ishika Narang
By Ishika Narang

Ishika Narang is a Multimedia Writer at the Hindustan Times, with over three years of experience in digital journalism, specialising in health, lifestyle, beauty, and consumer-focused reporting. Her primary coverage areas include evidence-based health journalism, preventive care, wellness trends, and affiliate-driven consumer guides tailored for digital audiences. She began her professional journey in digital media, where she developed expertise in multimedia storytelling and platform-optimised editorial strategies. Over the years, she has worked with reputed organisations such as Park+, Jagran, and Wavel.ai, steadily building credibility in health and consumer journalism. Her work reflects a strong progression in editorial responsibility, combining research-backed reporting with audience-focused content formats. At Hindustan Times, she produces in-depth health and lifestyle features, expert-led explainers, and data-informed consumer stories. She also focuses extensively on affiliate articles, creating well-researched buying guides, product comparisons, and recommendation-based content that balances commercial intent with editorial integrity. Alongside writing, she conceptualises and manages social media storytelling, ensuring content is informative, engaging, and optimised for platform-specific consumption. Her subject expertise includes preventive healthcare, nutrition, supplements, women’s health, beauty trends, consumer awareness, and affiliate commerce content. She integrates expert consultations, peer-reviewed research, verified product analysis, and transparent sourcing. Her strengths lie in evidence-based storytelling, simplifying complex information, and producing reader-first affiliate content that prioritises trust and value. Ishika holds a Bachelor of Commerce (B.Com) in Marketing from Guru Gobind Indraprastha University, which enhances her understanding of consumer behaviour, digital commerce, and audience engagement, skills that complement her specialisation in consumer and affiliate journalism. She is committed to ethical reporting, transparent affiliate disclosures, rigorous fact-checking, and maintaining editorial credibility, ensuring every story upholds reader trust and journalistic standards.

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Just by looking at the different lighting options available in portable table lamps, you can probably tell that each one can create a very different vibe in a room. For instance, ambient lighting creates a softer glow that gives the space a warm and relaxed feel, while task lighting is more focused and works well for activities such as reading or working. If you're looking for a portable table lamp mainly for decor, options offering mood or accent lighting can work particularly well.

7 types of table lamps that you can consider getting

For a statement corner

Lamps not only provide light but can also serve as a focal point when placed on a console, sideboard or dining table. Pair them with carefully chosen decor pieces for a classy, well-balanced look.

For a modern and hotel-like vibe

If you like the polished, elegant lighting of a hotel room, choose a simple cordless lamp with a clean silhouette that adds both style and warmth. Place it on a dining or bedside table for a neat, refined look.

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For a cosy look

If you are decorating a child’s bedroom or want to create a more playful and cosy look, novelty-shaped lamps can be a great option.

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For a small living space

A compact cordless lamp can sit beside a sofa, on a side table or on a shelf and provide a softer alternative to your main ceiling light. A portable design is useful if you like rearranging your furniture because you aren't committing the lamp to one particular spot.

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For a luxe look

If your table lamp needs to look like a decor piece even when it isn't switched on, consider a design that has a metallic or sculptural finish. A metallic portable lamp can work particularly well on a console table, sideboard or living-room side table, where it can become part of the overall home decor.

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For a cosy dining table setup

A small portable lamp can create a warm pool of light right where you need it. Place it in the centre of the table or towards one end, depending on the size of your dining setup.

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For a minimalist look

A small cordless lamp with a clean silhouette can provide enough light without making the table look crowded, making it a great choice for a cosy yet minimalist look.

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Factors to check before buying a portable table lamp

Battery life

This is one of the most important factors to check. Consider how long the table lamp can last on a single charge without being connected to a power source. A lamp may offer a longer runtime at its lowest brightness setting but considerably less at maximum brightness.

Outdoor rating

Want to have your lamp outdoors? Check its IP rating and the manufacturer's instructions before doing so. A lamp meant only for indoor use shouldn't be placed on a balcony simply because it is cordless.

Size

Choose the option that can be placed in the room without taking up much space.

Frequently Asked Questions
Table lamps can provide different types of lighting, including ambient, task, accent and mood lighting. The right option depends on the type of vibe you need.
Yes.
Not necessarily. Rechargeable and battery-operated portable lamps can be used without connecting with any power source after they get fully charged.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

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