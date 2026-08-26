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Looking for an easy home upgrade? These portable table lamps add style and a cosy glow
Bored of the same old room? Sometimes, all it needs is better lighting. Portable lamps bring in that cosy, classy feel without much effort. Explore some.
Our Picks
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Our Picks
|Product
|Rating
|Price
Rechargeable LED Table Lamp with Pleated Fabric Shade, Touch Control Bedside Light with 3 Color Modes, Stepless Dimming and USB Type-C Charging for StudyView Details
₹899
CYMNIX Rechargeable Golden LED Touch Lamp – Cordless Dimmable Table Light with 3 Brightness Levels | Portable Metal Bedside Lamp for Bedroom, Living Room, Café & Restaurant DécorView Details
₹499
NYRWANA Table Lamp | 1200mAh Battery | Home Decor, Lamp, Umbrella Design, Stepless Dimming, 3 Colour Touch Control, USB-C Charging & Foldable, Rakhi Gift for Brother & Sister (Plastic - White)View Details
₹799
FIG Living Naked Bulb Table Lamp | Patented Design with Vintage Aesthetic Design | Ideal Lamp for Living Room Decoration, Bedroom, Office | 2.5m Cord | Wedding GiftView Details
₹1,499
Toy Imagine 3-in-1 Desk Lamp with Pen Holder & Piggy Bank USB Rechargeable Study Lamp, Cute Design for Kids, Perfect for School Desk, Study Table & Bedroom(Multicolour)View Details
₹429
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Research-Backed Choices
Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.