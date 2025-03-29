Menu Explore
Mega Furniture Sale is LIVE! Up to 60% off on mattresses, office chairs, recliners, beds and more

ByNeha Ravi Khandelwal
Mar 29, 2025 04:00 PM IST

Mega Furniture Sale is live! Get up to 60% off on mattresses, office chairs, gaming chairs, beds, recliners, and more. Don’t miss these Amazon deals!

Our Pick

FAQs

Our Picks

Product Rating Price

Wakefit ShapeSense Orthopedic Classic Memory Foam Mattress 8-Inch King Size 78x72x8 Inches Space Grey View Details checkDetails

₹14,998

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Nilkamal SLEEP Lite Dual Comfort 5 Inch Mattress | 10 Year Warranty | Reversible Design | Soft & Firm Sides | Superior HD Foam | Breathable Knitted Fabric | Bed Mattress | Single Size (72 x 36 x 5) View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Wakefit Mattress | 7 Years Warranty | Dual Comfort with Hard & Soft Foam, Mattress Queen Size (78x60x4) View Details checkDetails

₹6,898

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Sleepyhead Flip - Premium Dual Sided High Density Foam Queen Bed Mattress with Firm & Medium Soft Sides, 7 Years Warranty, 5 Inch Queen Size Bed Mattress (78X60X5) View Details checkDetails

₹7,837

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Sleepyhead Original - 3 Layered BodyIQ Orthopedic Memory Foam Mattress | Zero Partner Disturbance | Medium Firm | 10- Years Warranty | 6-Inch Bed Mattress | 78x60x6 inches (Queen Size Mattress) View Details checkDetails

₹9,784

amazonLogo
GET THIS

SleepyCat Original Ortho Mattress with AirGen™ Memory Foam | Medium Firm Feel for Balanced Comfort | 6 Inch |SoftTouch Bamboo Zipper Cover | 10 Years Warranty (King Size,78x72x6 Inch) View Details checkDetails

₹14,167

amazonLogo
GET THIS

View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Sleepyhead RX7 - Rocking & Revolving Single Seater Fabric Recliner (Egyptian Brown) View Details checkDetails

₹22,970

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Green Soul Comfy | 1 Seater Recliner Sofa with Soft Suede Fabric & Luxuriously Padded Body | Recliner for Relaxing at Home | 3 Years Warranty Color (Blue) | Installation Provided View Details checkDetails

₹15,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

View Details checkDetails

₹22,970

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Amazon Brand - Solimo Costa 1 Seater Leatherette Recliner (Brown) View Details checkDetails

₹14,689

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Green Soul Seoul X Office Chair, Mid Back Mesh Ergonomic Home Office Desk Chair with Comfortable & Spacious Seat, Rocking-tilt Mechanism & Heavy Duty Metal Base (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹3,399

amazonLogo
GET THIS

View Details checkDetails

₹5,299

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Green Soul Zodiac Lite | Office Chair|Flybird Ergonomic Design|1D Adjustable Armrests|Synchro Tilt Lock Mechanism|Adjustable Lumbar Support |Mesh Fabric |No Seat Slider (White & Grey) View Details checkDetails

₹5,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

CELLBELL C104 Medium-Back Mesh Office/Study Chair [Black] View Details checkDetails

₹3,399

amazonLogo
GET THIS

The Sleep Company Onyx Orthopedic Office Chair | Patented SmartGRID Technology | Adjustable Lumbar Support for Ergonomic Sitting Posture | High Back Office Chair for Work, Home, Study | Black View Details checkDetails

₹14,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Vergo Transform Prime Ergonomic High Back Mesh Office Chair | Adjustable Lumbar, Headrest, 2D Armrests, Multi Tilt Lock Recline Mechanism, Metal Base | Chair for Work, Home, Desk, Study (White Grey) View Details checkDetails

₹7,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Green Soul Monster Ultimate Series T | Multi-Functional Ergonomic Gaming & Office Chair | Premium Spandex & PU Leather Fabric | Adjustable Neck, Lumbar Pillow | 4D Adjustable Armrests (Black Grey) View Details checkDetails

₹17,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Dr Luxur® Colossus Ergonomic Gaming Office Chair for Work from Home with Lumbar Support, PU Leather, with Footrest, Removable Neck, 4D Arm Rest, and Multi Position Locking Mechanism (Colossus Black) View Details checkDetails

₹16,900

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Green Soul Beast Racing Edition Ergonomic Gaming Chair with Premium Fabric & PU Leather, Adjustable Neck & Lumbar Pillow, 3D Adjustable Armrests & Strong Nylon Base (Black & Grey)Installation Provided View Details checkDetails

₹13,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Nxtgen Misuraa Imported Xenon Gaming High Back Ergonomic Office & Home Chair With Advanced Synchro Tilt Mechanism, Adjustable Seat Depth, Lumbar Support,Arms & Headrest (Red & Black) - Aluminium View Details checkDetails

₹19,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

CELLBELL Multi-Functional Ergonomic Gaming Chair, Premium Leatherette Chair with Adjustable Neck & Lumbar Pillow, 3D Adjustable Armrests & Heavy Duty Metal Base (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹10,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

GTPLAYER #1USA Multi-Functional Ergonomic Gaming & Computer Chair – Massage Cushion, Premium PU Leather, Adjustable Neck & Lumbar Pillow for Back Support & Footrest, Home & Office Chair (Red) View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Wakefit Bed | Queen (78 X 60) Engineered Wood Bed with Storage, 1 Year Warranty | - Taurus - Columbian Walnut View Details checkDetails

₹11,879

amazonLogo
GET THIS

View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

WoodenStreet™ Harper Wooden Double Bed, Queen Size Bed Without Storage and 1 Year Warranty, Premium Engineered Wood, Columbian Walnut Finish View Details checkDetails

₹9,599

amazonLogo
GET THIS

View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Wakefit Study Table | 1 Year Warranty | Computer Table, Office Table for Home, Desk, Work Table for Home Office, Wooden Study Table, Table with 2 Open Shelves and Free Installation (Nayena - Brown) View Details checkDetails

₹3,658

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Lukzer Engineered Wood Computer Desk with One Tier Shelves Laptop Study Table for Office Home Workstation Writing Modern Desk (ST-004/ White / 90 x 50 x 77 cm) View Details checkDetails

₹2,485

amazonLogo
GET THIS

View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

FURLAY Sleek Office Desk and Study Table | 1 Year Warranty | Solid Engineered Wood Desk for Adults & Students (White) | DIY (Easy to Assemble) View Details checkDetails

₹2,599

amazonLogo
GET THIS
View More Products view more product right image

The biggest Amazon sale on furniture is here, bringing unbeatable discounts on everything from office chairs to recliners. Looking to upgrade your home office? Find ergonomic office chairs at prices that won’t hurt your wallet. Need better sleep? Top-rated mattresses and stylish beds are available with up to 60% off. Gaming chairs, recliners, and more essentials are also up for grabs at jaw-dropping prices.

Amazon sale alert! Grab the best Amazon offers on furniture, including mattresses, office chairs, and recliners, at massive discounts. Shop now!
Amazon sale alert! Grab the best Amazon offers on furniture, including mattresses, office chairs, and recliners, at massive discounts. Shop now!

With Amazon offers running for a limited time, this is the perfect chance to refresh your space without overspending. Whether it’s comfort, style, or functionality, you’ll find the best deals right here. Don’t miss out on these Amazon deals, shop now before the best picks sell out!

Amazon Sale on mattresses

Transform your sleep without overspending! The Amazon sale brings top-quality mattresses at unbeatable prices. Whether you need memory foam, orthopaedic, or spring mattresses, find the perfect fit for restful nights. Refresh your bedroom with premium comfort while staying on budget. Grab these Amazon offers before they’re gone!

Top picks at the Amazon Sale 2025

Amazon Sale on recliners

Upgrade your living space with stylish recliners at massive discounts! The Amazon sale offers plush, ergonomic recliners perfect for relaxation. Whether it’s for your lounge, study, or entertainment area, find a design that suits your home décor. Don’t miss these Amazon deals on premium recliners. Shop now and unwind in style!

Top picks at the Amazon Sale 2025

Amazon Sale on office chairs

A productive workspace starts with the right chair! The Amazon sale features ergonomic office chairs designed for comfort and support. Whether you’re working from home or upgrading your office, get stylish, budget-friendly options now. Refresh your workspace with these Amazon deals before the best ones sell out!

Top picks at the Amazon Sale 2025

Amazon Sale on gaming chairs

Level up your gaming setup with the best gaming chairs at unbeatable prices! The Amazon sale offers top-rated chairs designed for maximum comfort and support. Perfect for long hours of gaming or work, these chairs blend style and function effortlessly. Don’t miss these Amazon offers, refresh your space now!

Top picks at the Amazon Sale 2025

Amazon Sale on double beds

Give your bedroom a fresh makeover with stylish double beds at discounted prices! The Amazon sale offers elegant and sturdy beds for every décor style. Whether you prefer modern, wooden, or upholstered designs, find the perfect fit within your budget. These Amazon deals won’t last long. Shop now!

Top picks at the Amazon Sale 2025

Amazon Sale on study desks

Create a productive and stylish study space with study desks on sale! The Amazon sale offers sleek, functional desks perfect for work or study sessions. Whether you need a compact desk for small spaces or a spacious one for multitasking, grab these Amazon deals before they’re gone!

Top picks at the Amazon Sale 2025

Grab furniture at up to 60% off at the Amazon Prime Shopping Days!

Amazon Special Brand Days! Office chairs at up to 65% off

Grab trolley and luggage Bags at up to 60% off; Get set to wanderlust on a budget

Amazon offers on furniture: FAQs

  • What kind of furniture is available in the Amazon sale?

    The Amazon sale includes a wide range of furniture, from mattresses and office chairs to gaming chairs, recliners, beds, and study desks, all at discounted prices!

  • How much discount can I get on furniture?

    Amazon offers up to 60% off on select furniture items, making it the perfect time to refresh your space on a budget.

  • Are there budget-friendly options in the sale?

    Yes! Whether you’re looking for affordable study desks, ergonomic office chairs, or premium recliners, there’s something for every budget in the Amazon sale.

  • How long will these Amazon deals last?

    These Amazon offers are available for a limited time, and stocks run out fast. Grab your favourites now before they sell out!

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, concerning the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
News / Lifestyle / Art and Culture / Mega Furniture Sale is LIVE! Up to 60% off on mattresses, office chairs, recliners, beds and more
