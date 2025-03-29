Mega Furniture Sale is LIVE! Up to 60% off on mattresses, office chairs, recliners, beds and more
Mar 29, 2025 04:00 PM IST
Mega Furniture Sale is live! Get up to 60% off on mattresses, office chairs, gaming chairs, beds, recliners, and more. Don’t miss these Amazon deals!
Our Pick
FAQs
Our Picks
|Product
|Rating
|Price
|
Wakefit ShapeSense Orthopedic Classic Memory Foam Mattress 8-Inch King Size 78x72x8 Inches Space Grey View Details
|
₹14,998
|
|
|
Nilkamal SLEEP Lite Dual Comfort 5 Inch Mattress | 10 Year Warranty | Reversible Design | Soft & Firm Sides | Superior HD Foam | Breathable Knitted Fabric | Bed Mattress | Single Size (72 x 36 x 5) View Details
|
|
|
|
Wakefit Mattress | 7 Years Warranty | Dual Comfort with Hard & Soft Foam, Mattress Queen Size (78x60x4) View Details
|
₹6,898
|
|
|
Sleepyhead Flip - Premium Dual Sided High Density Foam Queen Bed Mattress with Firm & Medium Soft Sides, 7 Years Warranty, 5 Inch Queen Size Bed Mattress (78X60X5) View Details
|
₹7,837
|
|
|
Sleepyhead Original - 3 Layered BodyIQ Orthopedic Memory Foam Mattress | Zero Partner Disturbance | Medium Firm | 10- Years Warranty | 6-Inch Bed Mattress | 78x60x6 inches (Queen Size Mattress) View Details
|
₹9,784
|
|
|
SleepyCat Original Ortho Mattress with AirGen™ Memory Foam | Medium Firm Feel for Balanced Comfort | 6 Inch |SoftTouch Bamboo Zipper Cover | 10 Years Warranty (King Size,78x72x6 Inch) View Details
|
₹14,167
|
|
|
View Details
|
|
|
|
Sleepyhead RX7 - Rocking & Revolving Single Seater Fabric Recliner (Egyptian Brown) View Details
|
₹22,970
|
|
|
Green Soul Comfy | 1 Seater Recliner Sofa with Soft Suede Fabric & Luxuriously Padded Body | Recliner for Relaxing at Home | 3 Years Warranty Color (Blue) | Installation Provided View Details
|
₹15,999
|
|
|
View Details
|
|
|
|
View Details
|
₹22,970
|
|
|
Amazon Brand - Solimo Costa 1 Seater Leatherette Recliner (Brown) View Details
|
₹14,689
|
|
|
Green Soul Seoul X Office Chair, Mid Back Mesh Ergonomic Home Office Desk Chair with Comfortable & Spacious Seat, Rocking-tilt Mechanism & Heavy Duty Metal Base (Black) View Details
|
₹3,399
|
|
|
View Details
|
₹5,299
|
|
|
Green Soul Zodiac Lite | Office Chair|Flybird Ergonomic Design|1D Adjustable Armrests|Synchro Tilt Lock Mechanism|Adjustable Lumbar Support |Mesh Fabric |No Seat Slider (White & Grey) View Details
|
₹5,999
|
|
|
CELLBELL C104 Medium-Back Mesh Office/Study Chair [Black] View Details
|
₹3,399
|
|
|
The Sleep Company Onyx Orthopedic Office Chair | Patented SmartGRID Technology | Adjustable Lumbar Support for Ergonomic Sitting Posture | High Back Office Chair for Work, Home, Study | Black View Details
|
₹14,999
|
|
|
Vergo Transform Prime Ergonomic High Back Mesh Office Chair | Adjustable Lumbar, Headrest, 2D Armrests, Multi Tilt Lock Recline Mechanism, Metal Base | Chair for Work, Home, Desk, Study (White Grey) View Details
|
₹7,990
|
|
|
Green Soul Monster Ultimate Series T | Multi-Functional Ergonomic Gaming & Office Chair | Premium Spandex & PU Leather Fabric | Adjustable Neck, Lumbar Pillow | 4D Adjustable Armrests (Black Grey) View Details
|
₹17,999
|
|
|
Dr Luxur® Colossus Ergonomic Gaming Office Chair for Work from Home with Lumbar Support, PU Leather, with Footrest, Removable Neck, 4D Arm Rest, and Multi Position Locking Mechanism (Colossus Black) View Details
|
₹16,900
|
|
|
Green Soul Beast Racing Edition Ergonomic Gaming Chair with Premium Fabric & PU Leather, Adjustable Neck & Lumbar Pillow, 3D Adjustable Armrests & Strong Nylon Base (Black & Grey)Installation Provided View Details
|
₹13,999
|
|
|
Nxtgen Misuraa Imported Xenon Gaming High Back Ergonomic Office & Home Chair With Advanced Synchro Tilt Mechanism, Adjustable Seat Depth, Lumbar Support,Arms & Headrest (Red & Black) - Aluminium View Details
|
₹19,999
|
|
|
CELLBELL Multi-Functional Ergonomic Gaming Chair, Premium Leatherette Chair with Adjustable Neck & Lumbar Pillow, 3D Adjustable Armrests & Heavy Duty Metal Base (Black) View Details
|
₹10,999
|
|
|
GTPLAYER #1USA Multi-Functional Ergonomic Gaming & Computer Chair – Massage Cushion, Premium PU Leather, Adjustable Neck & Lumbar Pillow for Back Support & Footrest, Home & Office Chair (Red) View Details
|
|
|
|
Wakefit Bed | Queen (78 X 60) Engineered Wood Bed with Storage, 1 Year Warranty | - Taurus - Columbian Walnut View Details
|
₹11,879
|
|
|
View Details
|
|
|
|
View Details
|
|
|
|
WoodenStreet™ Harper Wooden Double Bed, Queen Size Bed Without Storage and 1 Year Warranty, Premium Engineered Wood, Columbian Walnut Finish View Details
|
₹9,599
|
|
|
View Details
|
|
|
|
View Details
|
|
|
|
Wakefit Study Table | 1 Year Warranty | Computer Table, Office Table for Home, Desk, Work Table for Home Office, Wooden Study Table, Table with 2 Open Shelves and Free Installation (Nayena - Brown) View Details
|
₹3,658
|
|
|
Lukzer Engineered Wood Computer Desk with One Tier Shelves Laptop Study Table for Office Home Workstation Writing Modern Desk (ST-004/ White / 90 x 50 x 77 cm) View Details
|
₹2,485
|
|
|
View Details
|
|
|
|
View Details
|
|
|
|
View Details
|
|
|
|
FURLAY Sleek Office Desk and Study Table | 1 Year Warranty | Solid Engineered Wood Desk for Adults & Students (White) | DIY (Easy to Assemble) View Details
|
₹2,599
|
|
View More Products