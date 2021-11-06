Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Mona Lisa copy to go under hammer in Paris auction, will fetch USD 230,000

Months after a replica of Leonardo da Vinci's Mona Lisa fetched about 2.9 million Euros at an auction in Paris, another faithful copy will go under the hammer at a Paris auction on Tuesday. 
Mona Lisa copy to go under hammer in Paris auction, will fetch USD 230,000(REUTERS)
Updated on Nov 06, 2021 07:25 AM IST
Reuters | | Posted by Krishna Priya Pallavi, Paris

A faithful copy of Leonardo da Vinci's Mona Lisa dating from more than 400 years ago will go under the hammer at a Paris auction on Tuesday, months after another reproduction of one of the world's most recognisable portraits sold for a record price.

Leonardo's original, which French King Francois I bought from the painter in 1518, can be found in Paris' Louvre museum and is not for sale.

But the copy that is on sale, dating from around 1600, is so similar to the original that it is likely that the artist had close access to Leonardo's version, the Artcurial auction house said. 

It estimates the copy will fetch 150,000-200,000 Euros (USD 173,000- USD 230,000).

A visitor looks at a copy of the Leonardo da Vinci's Mona Lisa, which will go up for auction on November 9, at the Artcurial auction house in Paris, France.  (REUTERS)
"Mona Lisa is the most beautiful woman in painting," Artcurial' auction house expert and auctioneer, Matthieu Fournier, said as the painting went on public display ahead of the sale. "Everyone wants to own a high-quality version of Mona Lisa."

Leonardo, he stressed "had fans, because he invented a style. He had followers, imitators".

In June, a European collector bought another 17th century copy of Mona Lisa for 2.9 million Euros, a record for a reproduction of the work, at an auction at Christie's in Paris.

In 2017, Christie's New York sold Leonardo's "Salvator Mundi" for a record USD 450 million. 

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
