Mumbai woman declares Bengaluru’s food superior, calls for iconic eateries 'Nagarjuna and Meghana' to open in Mumbai

In a move that has sparked a spirited culinary debate online, Mumbai-based content creator Reha Adani took to Instagram to share her brief but intense food tour of Bengaluru. Reha, who visited the city for just enough time to squeeze in three meals, didn't hold back in her assessment of the two cities' food scenes. Also read | Step inside 'world’s largest cafe' in Bengaluru spread across 90,000 square foot with a unique south Indian temple theme Reha Adani's food tour in Bengaluru prompted a debate on social media about the culinary scenes of Mumbai and Bengaluru. (Instagram/ stitchyourmap)

"I’m sorry, Mumbaikars, our food game is nothing compared to that of Bangalore’s (Bengaluru's)," Reha wrote in a caption that accompanied her video review on May 6. Admitting her bias, she added, "I’m clearly a rice lover because wdym [what do you mean] all three meals were just rice."

A whirlwind rice-centric food tour The video documents Reha's immediate mission upon landing: "I have just landed in Bangalore, and unfortunately, I only have enough time to have three meals in the city, which I haven't stopped dreaming about ever since I booked my tickets. So without wasting any more time, let's eat," she told her followers.

Her first stop was the legendary Nagarjuna Restaurant, a staple for traditional Andhra-style meals served on banana leaves. "I took a cab straight to Nagarjuna to relive the best meal of my life, and I'm not even exaggerating," Reha gushed while filming herself enjoying the spread. "If there's heaven on earth, it is this. Trust me, the flavours, the spices, everything is absolutely banging," she added. Reha shared that she 'devoured the whole meal within a few minutes', adding, "You cannot even imagine how happy I am right now. I so want to go back to eat this again."

From biryani to Mexican delights The creator's 'food game' didn't stop at traditional meals. She also visited Meghana Foods, known for its spicy and fragrant biryanis, which she rated: "Solid 10 on 10. Too good." Her third stop was Chinita Real Mexican Food, which she dubbed 'the most authentic and my favourite Mexican food in India'. Before departing, she even managed to grab a pastry from Aubree at the airport to enjoy on her flight home.

The plea for expansion Reha ended her video with a direct appeal to the owners of these Bengaluru institutions to expand to her home city: "Nagarjuna Restaurant, Meghana Foods, Chinita Real Mexican Food, this is an open request and offer to join hands with me and open a branch in Mumbai because I cannot live without this food for longer please."

She added, “I apologise to my fellow Mumbaikers, but Bangalore's food culture is way better than ours. So to whomsoever is concerned, Mumbai deserves all of this food, too. Please open yours soon.” Also read | Bengaluru’s restaurants stay low-key, but stand out