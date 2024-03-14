Rice delights: 3 delicious recipes that will satisfy every rice lover's craving

Indian households simply wouldn't be complete without rice as it is so flexible, easy to prepare and easy to cook. Rice comes in so many varieties that you can create any kind of tasty dish. Rice can take your meal anywhere, whether you're craving Southern chicken gumbo, Creole jambalaya, rice bowls or Asian-inspired fried shrimp rice. Rice is a must-have - especially at a time when we rely on bulk foods to minimise trips to the grocery store. When stored correctly, uncooked brown rice will keep for up to six months and most other types of uncooked rice will keep indefinitely. Cooked rice will keep in the fridge for about 5 days and in the freezer for months! Here are some delicious recipes for all rice lovers. (Also read: Zesty delights: 3 easy-to-make and mouthwatering orange dessert recipes you must try ) Check out innovative and delectable rice dishes.(Unsplash)

Delicious Rice Recipes to Try at Home

1. Mexican Rice

(Recipe by Chef Sanjyot Keer)

Ingredients:

Oil 1 tbsp + butter 1 tbsp

Garlic 1 tbsp (chopped)

Onions 1/2 cup (chopped)

Tomato puree 1/2 cup

Salt to taste

Powdered spices:

Lal mirch (red chilli) powder tsp

Dhaniya (coriander) powder 1 tsp

Jeera (cumin) powder 1 tsp

Oregano 2 tsp

Red chilli flakes 2 tsp

Ketchup 1 tbsp

Soaked rice 1 cup

Sweet corn 1/3rd cup

Yellow bell pepper 1/3rd cup

Green bell pepper/capsicum 1/3rd cup

Red bell pepper 1/3rd cup

Fresh jalapeno/pakode wali mirchi 1/4th cup

Cooked red rajma beans 1/2 cup

Vegetable stock/hot water 2 cups

Fresh coriander 1 tbsp (chopped)

Method:

1. Set a wok on medium heat, add oil & butter, let the butter melt and turn the flame to high, add garlic and cook for a minute on high flame.

2. Further add onions, stir & cook until the onions are light golden brown in colour.

3. Further add tomato puree & salt, stir & cook for a minute, further low down the flame and add the powdered spices & tomato ketchup, stir & cook for 3-4 minutes on high flame.

4. Further add soaked rice, veggies & cooked rajma beans, gently stir & cook for a minute.

5. Now, add the vegetable stock & stir gently, taste the stock & adjust the seasoning accordingly.

6. Lower the flame, cover & cook on low flame until the rice is cooked, make sure to check after 5 minutes & give it a gentle stir or else it may stick to the pan. The rice may take about 10-12 minutes to cook.

7. Once cooked dd soe fresh coriander leaves and switch off the flame, cover and let it rest for around 5 minutes, after resting, use a fork and fluff up the rice.

8. Your Mexican rice is ready, serve hot by topping it up with some processed cheese, crushed nacho chips and some salsa on side.

2. Cumin Pepper Rice

(Recipe by Chef Sanjeev Kapoor)

Ingredients:

2 tbsps cumin seeds

1 tbsp black peppercorns

3 cups cooked short grain rice

15-20 curry leaves

2 tbsps oil

½ tsp mustard seeds

2 tsps split skinless black gram (dhuli urad dal)

2-3 green chillies

2-3 tbsps raw peanuts

10-15 shallots, sliced

Salt to taste

2 tbsps chopped fresh coriander leaves

Fried curry leaves for garnish

Fried popdums for serving

Method:

1. Heat a nonstick pan. Add black peppercorns, cumin seeds and dry roast for 2-3 minutes.

2. Add curry leaves and dry roast for 1 minute. Transfer in a plate and allow to cool.

3. Transfer in a blender jar and grind to fine powder.

4. Heat oil in a nonstick wok. Add mustard seeds and once they start to splutter, add black gram and sauté for a minute.

5. Add green chillies, peanuts and sauté for 2-3 minutes.

6. Add shallots and sauté for 1 minute. Add the ground mixture and mix well.

7. Add cooked rice, salt, coriander and mix well. Cook for 3-4 minutes or till the rice is heated thoroughly.

8. Transfer in a serving plate, garnish with fried curry leaves and serve hot with popdums.

3. Lemon rice

(Recipe by Chef Ranveer Brar)

Ingredients:

2 tbsp sesame oil

1 tsp mustard seeds

1 tsp whole black gram

1 tsp chana dal

1 sprig curry leaves

2 dry red chillies

2-3 fresh green chillies - slit in half

6-8 cashew nuts

8-10 peanuts

1 tsp turmeric powder

salt to taste

1 medium lemon juice

2 cups kolum rice

4-5 curry leaves

a pinch salt

Method:

1. In a kadai heat sesame oil and add mustard seeds, whole black gram, chana dal and let it get nutty brown.

2. Now add curry leaves, dry red chillies, green chillies, saute for a minute.

3. Then add cashew nuts, peanuts, and saute until light golden brown.

4. Switch off the flames and add turmeric powder, salt, lemon juice and then toss in the rice.

5. Switch the flames back on and sprinkle some water on the rice, cover and cook for 2-3 minutes.

6. Remove the lid and crushed minutes of curry leaves and salt, mix it properly and serve warm.