Zesty delights: 3 easy-to-make and mouthwatering orange dessert recipes you must try

Oranges have a vibrant, sweet flavour that lends itself to a wide variety of dishes, including salads, cookies, desserts and cocktails. The best orange recipes go far beyond a simple glass of juice. This sour-sweet fruit works well in weeknight salads, dessert recipes you'll love, and simple cocktails. As well as being delicious, oranges are a rich source of vitamin C, which helps build blood vessels, muscles, cartilage and collagen in the bones. Fights inflammation and can reduce the severity of conditions such as asthma, rheumatoid arthritis and cancer. From orange cake to cookies, check out some delicious dessert recipes.(Pinterest)

If you're tired of traditional chocolate cakes or vanilla cookies, it's time to try something new. This orange season, let's add a tangy twist to your conventional desserts. So grab your apron and get ready to explore the world of orange delights! (Also read: National Banana Bread Day 2024: Recipes and tips to make a delicious banana bread )

Must-Try Orange Dessert Recipes

1. Orange Chennar Payesh

(Recipe by Chef Sanjeev Kapoor)

Orange Chennar Payesh(Pinterest)

Ingredients:

2 tbsps orange drink powder

2 lt. milk

1 lt. milk for chenna

1½ tbsp lemon juice

1 tin (400 gm) sweet condensed milk

2 tbsps sugar

4-5 almonds, slivered

4-5 pistachios, slivered

Method:

1. Heat 2 lt milk in a deep non-stick pan till it reduces to half.

2. Boil 1 lt milk in another non-stick pan, add lemon juice and let it curdle.

3. Place muslin cloth over a sieve, pour the curdled milk into it and let all whey drain. (Reserve this whey. You can use it to knead chapatti dough or to make chenna again.

4. Gather the edges of the cloth, dip in cold water till it cools down completely. Squeeze the cloth to drain all excess water away.

5. Add condensed milk to the reduced milk and mix well. Cook till it reduces a little more.

6. Place the chenna on the worktop or in a parat and mash it with your palms.

7. Add sugar to reducing milk and mix.

8. Mix orange drink powder with ¼ cup cold milk and mix well.

9. When the milk reduces to the required consistency, add the mashed chenna in small bits and mix well. Cook for 3-4 minutes and take it off the heat. Cool down to room temperature.

10. Add orange powder mixture and mix well and chill.

11. Pour into individual bowls and serve chilled garnished with almonds and pistachios.

2. Eggless Orange Cake

(Recipe by Chef Tarla Dalal)

Eggless Orange Cake(Pinterest)

Ingredients:

1/4 cup fresh orange juice

1/4 tsp orange essence

few drops of orange colour

1 1/2 tsp orange rind

1/2 cup soft butter

1/2 cup condensed milk

1 1/4 cups plain flour (maida)

2 tsp baking powder

1 tsp baking soda

Method:

1. Combine the butter and the condensed milk in a deep bowl, mix well using a spatula.

2. Add the orange essence, orange colour and orange rind and mix well.

3. Add the plain flour, baking powder, baking soda and orange juice and mix well.

4. Pour the batter into a greased and dusted 175mm. (7”) rectangle aluminium loaf tin and tap it lightly. Bake in a pre-heated oven at 180°c ( 360°f ) for 35 minutes.

5. Cool slightly, loosen the sides with the help of a knife and demould it.

6. Cut the cake into 13 mm. ( ½“) slices.

7. Serve immediately or store in an air-tight container.

3. Orange Cookies

(Recipe by Chef Sanjeev Kapoor)

Orange Cookies(Pinterest)

Ingredients:

1 orange

200 gms refined flour

150 gms butter, chilled

150 gms icing sugar

Method:

1. Preheat oven at 180ºC.

2. Grate orange peel.

3. Combine refined flour and butter in a bowl and mix. Add icing sugar and mix till the mixture resembles breadcrumbs.

4. Add grated orange peel and mix. Add chilled water as required and knead into a smooth dough.

5. Divide dough into two portions, roll into a cylinder, place in aluminium sheets and seal tightly. Refrigerate for 1 hour.

6. Remove foil and cut dough cylinders into medium thick roundels or cookies.

7. Place cookies on a baking pan, put the pan in preheated oven and bake for 10-11 minutes.

8. Remove from heat and cool. Serve or store in airtight container.