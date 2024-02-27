 Adding chilli pepper to the food palate: Chilli Garlic shrimps for lunch spread - Hindustan Times
Adding chilli pepper to the food palate: Chilli Garlic shrimps for lunch spread

Adding chilli pepper to the food palate: Chilli Garlic shrimps for lunch spread

ByTapatrisha Das, Delhi
Feb 27, 2024 08:09 PM IST

Here's a super fun way of preparing chilli garlic shrimps at home that can really satisfy the spice lover in you.

Spicy food lovers, assemble! Chilli pepper is one of the most-loved and a go-to ingredient for the ones who need their daily dose of spice on their plate, and it is for all the good reasons. Chilli peppers come with a variety of health benefits, and also add that extra spice and flavour to the dish that can make it all better. Chill peppers are known for their anti-tumour, anti-obesity, anti-cancer and antioxidant properties. It is advised by health experts to consume chilli peppers to reduce the risk of several chronic diseases and regulate blood sugar levels of the body. Combined with the goodness of shrimps, chilli pepper can really add to the health benefits. Shrimps, on the other hand, are a great source of protein.

A shrimp recipe that can be made with chilli peppers – this is going to be the star of the lunch spread.(Unsplash)
Today, we have curated a shrimp recipe that can be made with chilli peppers – this is going to be the star of the lunch spread, we can assure.

Ingredients:

4 tbsps sweet red chilli sauce

2 tsps crushed red chillies

12-15 garlic cloves

8-12 shrimps, shelled and deveined with tails intact

2 tsps grated lemon rind

12-15 fresh coriander sprigs

2-3 fresh parsley sprigs

Juice of 1 lemon

Salt to taste

4 tbsps extra virgin olive oil and for shallow frying

4-5 Iceberg lettuce leaves

4-5 rocket leaves

Method:

In a bowl, crush garlic cloves and add chilli sauce, crushed red chillies and lemon rind and keep. Then roughly chop coriander sprigs, parsley sprigs, add lemon juice, salt, 4 tbsps olive oil and shrimps and mix everything together. In a pan, heat olive oil and shallow fry the shrimps on both sides till they are properly cooked. Mix the shrimps with lettuce leaves and rocket leaves. Place the shrimps on top of a bed of salad leaves and serve hot.

(Recipe: Sanjeev Kapoor, Chef)

