Step inside 'world’s largest cafe' in Bengaluru spread across 90,000 square foot with a unique south Indian temple theme

The space, which can host over 600 guests, blends traditional S outh Indian temple architecture with a modern 'experience centre' philosophy, treating dining as a spiritual ritual rather than just a meal.

Bengaluru's culinary landscape has reached a new scale with the opening of The Rameshwaram Cafe ’s latest and largest outlet in Bommasandra. Spanning a staggering 1.5 acres (90,000 sq ft), the venue is being marketed as the 'world's largest restaurant cafe', but its design suggests something far more profound than a high-volume eatery. Also read | Inside India's 1st no-electricity restaurant in Jaipur with thousands of mirrors and only candles for light

The design language of The Rameshwaram Cafe’s Bommasandra outlet is a deliberate departure from standard cafe aesthetics, opting for a temple theme. The moment guests arrive, they are greeted by a serene water body featuring a central Adiyogi statue and a fountain. The primary structure mimics the tiered rooftops of South Indian temples, using a dark, sophisticated palette punctuated by warm wood tones and traditional orange and yellow floral garlands.

Intricate wood carvings of deities and sacred symbols line the service counters, while massive brass bells hang from the industrial-chic ceilings. There is also a dedicated gaushala (a traditional Indian protective shelter or sanctuary for cows and calves) within the space.

True to its 'divine touch' theme, The Rameshwaram Cafe's new outlet houses functional religious spaces that are integrated into the guest flow. Devi Linga Bhairavi Temple is a dedicated stone shrine for quiet reflection and worship. Then there is an amphitheatre designed for live performances of classical dance (like Bharatnatyam) and music (including veena recitals), reinforcing the connection to Karnataka’s heritage.

'This isn't decor' With its blend of high-tech digital screens showcasing spiritual visuals and the ancient weight of stone idols, The Rameshwaram Cafe in Bommasandra isn't just a place to grab a quick idli — it's a destination designed to be an immersive cultural pilgrimage. The Rameshwaram Cafe founder, Raghavendra Rao, has been vocal about the philosophy behind the massive project, stating that the goal was to create a space where culture, belief, and food exist as one.

The cafe's mission statement on Instagram reads, "Where every temple, every idol, and every detail is placed with purpose. A space built not just to serve, but to connect... we take you into the thought behind bringing a temple into the heart of the experience where culture, belief, and food exist as one. This isn’t decor. This is intention... a divine dining experience."

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only.