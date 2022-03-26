Narratives from Baroda in Delhi’s art scene

Among the many schools of art across the country, one hub that is known for its rich history of royal art patronage is Gujarat’s Vadodara or Baroda. And contemporary art practices, by 51 artists from the city, are being displayed as part of an exhibition titled The Baroda March.

In its 15th edition, this annual show, which is dedicated to art from Vadodara, has more than 130 works, including paintings, sculptures and woodblocks. Lining the walls of the gallery, these weave in multiple narratives from historical events, socio-political recollections, childhood memories, changing landscapes and Nature.

“Baroda has a beautiful thing I haven’t witnessed in any other city — the artists are very close to one another,” says Krishna, one of the participating artists. He elucidates: “These artists meet at chai ka addas, talk about their day’s work or plans. Even teachers are seen interacting with artists, in college and outside... I’ve discussions with artists working in my studio, and also have the privilege of interacting with other artists who let me into their world.”

Girjesh Kumar Singh’s brick and mortar work, In Transit, shows a man on a railway bench.

Artist Gulab Kapadiya, who is exhibiting two watercolours on rice paper on canvas, reveals the inspiration behind his artworks: “Often, women working at nearby construction sites, come stand near my studio. I made an untitled work inspired by those women. I’m inspired by small businesses in Gujarat, like that of a barber or a cobbler, their tools and hand movements. My work, The Cotton Field, is inspired by visuals of Saurashtra region.” His creations feature scenes of life in small towns and villages, in his usual vintage colour palette.

Showcasing a lifelike sculpture made of brick and mortar from demolition at construction sites, titled In Transit, is artist Girjesh Kumar Singh. “I pick up the debris, including brick and mortar, at these sites. I have carved a human figure waiting at the railway platform, and the idea is that they’re in transit,” says Singh, for whom the idea of being in transit also extends to life, since every person is always travelling to a destination, and his choice of medium relates to the idea of migration of homes.

“The works are unique and full of conceptual vigour,” says Rukshaan Krishna, curator. “The narratives are very aesthetic and the mediums are innovative. I’ve tried to curate artists’ work in different languages, generations and genres. It has become a definitive showcase of fine art from Baroda,” adds Krishna.

Catch It Live

What: The Baroda March

Where: The Stainless Gallery, 1 and 2, Block C-O, Mathura Road, New Friends Colony

On till: April 3

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Nearest Metro Station: Harkesh Nagar Okhla on the Violet Line

