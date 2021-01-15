IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Lifestyle / Art Culture / Odisha: Artist prepares Indian army tank model using matchsticks
art culture

Odisha: Artist prepares Indian army tank model using matchsticks

On the occasion of Army Day, an artist has prepared a model of an Indian army tank using 2,256 matchsticks on Friday.
ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 15, 2021 05:27 PM IST
On the occasion of Army Day, an artist has prepared a model of an Indian army tank using 2,256 matchsticks on Friday.(ANI)

On the occasion of Army Day, an artist has prepared a model of an Indian army tank using 2,256 matchsticks on Friday.

Speaking to ANI, the artist, Saswat Ranjan Sahoo, said, "I made a model of Indian army tank using 2,256 matchsticks to mark the occasion of Army Day. It took me 6 days to make this model whose length is 9 inches and breadth is 8 inches."

"I made this idol to pay tributes to our real heroes who sacrificed their lives for the nation. By making this model, I pay my tribute to the Indian army," said Sahoo.

Army Day is observed every year on January 15 to celebrate the first Indian Commander-in-Chief of the Indian Army - Field Marshal Kodandera M Cariappa.

The position was taken over on 15 January 1949 from General Sir Francis Butcher, the last British Commander-in-Chief of India.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
artist indian army day
OPEN APP
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.