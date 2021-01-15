Odisha: Artist prepares Indian army tank model using matchsticks

On the occasion of Army Day, an artist has prepared a model of an Indian army tank using 2,256 matchsticks on Friday.

Speaking to ANI, the artist, Saswat Ranjan Sahoo, said, "I made a model of Indian army tank using 2,256 matchsticks to mark the occasion of Army Day. It took me 6 days to make this model whose length is 9 inches and breadth is 8 inches."

"I made this idol to pay tributes to our real heroes who sacrificed their lives for the nation. By making this model, I pay my tribute to the Indian army," said Sahoo.

Army Day is observed every year on January 15 to celebrate the first Indian Commander-in-Chief of the Indian Army - Field Marshal Kodandera M Cariappa.

The position was taken over on 15 January 1949 from General Sir Francis Butcher, the last British Commander-in-Chief of India.

