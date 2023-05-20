Creating a perfect office space that feels like home involves incorporating elements of comfort, functionality and personalisation to achieve a cosy but productive office environment. Everyone's preferences and needs may vary when it comes to creating a perfect office space that feels like home but the key is to design a workspace that aligns with your personal taste, promotes comfort and enhances your productivity and well-being.

Office like home: Decor and interior designing hacks to create a perfect office like home (Photo by Andreas Dress on Unsplash )

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Sammeer Pakvasa, Managing Director and CEO at Eleganz Interiors, shared, “Designing an office that feels like home can be a challenging task, but it's essential for creating a welcoming and productive work environment. There are several design elements that can help achieve this, such as calming colours, comfortable furniture, personal touches, lighting and collaboration spaces. Calming colors like blues and greens can create a sense of tranquillity, while warm colors like yellows and oranges can bring warmth and comfort to a space. Comfortable furniture such as ergonomic chairs and cozy couches can make employees feel at ease while they work. Personal touches like family photos, artwork, and plants can add a touch of personality to the space and make it feel more like home.”

He insisted, “Lighting is also a crucial element in creating a homey atmosphere. Soft, warm lighting can create a cozy ambiance, while bright, white lighting can energize a space. Additionally, incorporating natural light can create a connection to the outdoors and improve mental well-being. Lastly, collaboration spaces like communal kitchens, lounges, and conference rooms can encourage teamwork and create a sense of community among employees. These spaces can also provide a break from traditional workstations and offer a change of scenery. While incorporating these design elements can help create an office that feels like home, it's important to consult with a professional interior designer for customized solutions that fit your specific needs and goals. With the right design, your office can become a welcoming and productive space for both employees and clients.”

Adding to the list of tips, Preetam Tipale, Managing Director and CEO at Gira Infra, recommended:

Choose the right location- The first step to creating a perfect office like home is to choose the right location. If possible, choose a space that is quiet and free from distractions. If you don't have a dedicated space for an office, you can create one by sectioning off a corner of your bedroom or living room.

Invest in comfortable furniture- One of the most important things you can do to create a comfortable and productive workspace is to invest in comfortable furniture. A good chair is essential for good posture and can help to prevent back pain. A desk that is the right height for you will also help to improve your comfort and productivity.

Add personal touches- One of the best ways to make your office feel like home is to add personal touches. This could include things like photos of family and friends, plants, or artwork. Personalising your space can help you to feel more relaxed and at ease while you work.

Create a functional space- When designing your office, it is important to create a functional space that meets your needs. This means having enough space for all of your work supplies and equipment. It also means having a space where you can comfortably sit and work for extended periods of time.

Add natural light- Natural light is essential for a healthy and productive workspace. If possible, choose a space that gets plenty of natural light. If you don't have a lot of natural light, you can add artificial light to brighten up your space.

Keep it clean and organised- A cluttered workspace can be stressful and unproductive. Make sure to keep your office clean and organised by regularly de-cluttering and putting things away. This will help you to stay focused and productive while you work.

By following these tips, you can create a perfect office like home that is both comfortable and productive.