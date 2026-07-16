One cookware mistake many home cooks make, according to a luxury hotel chef

Some chefs collect recipes. Chef Deni Koswara collects techniques. After cooking across luxury kitchens around the world, the Master Chef at Nonya, Taj The Trees, Mumbai, believes great food begins with good fundamentals, not fancy equipment. His cooking reflects his Indonesian roots, Japanese precision and years spent refining flavours across Asia. Now, food lovers in Delhi have a rare chance to taste his work as he brings his signature menu to House of Ming at Taj Mahal, New Delhi. We caught up with Chef Deni to chat about travel, Indonesian cuisine, cookware essentials and the simple meals he keeps coming back to.

Q and A with Chef Deni Koswara

Q. You've cooked across many countries. Which destination has influenced the way you cook at home the most, and why?

Chef Deni Koswara shares travel-inspired cooking ideas, favourite Indonesian dishes and practical kitchen tips during his special Delhi residency. (House of Ming at Taj Mahal, New Delhi)

By Neha Ravi Khandelwal Neha Ravi Khandelwal

Neha Ravi Khandelwal is a Senior Digital Content Producer, Lifestyle at HT Shop Now, where she specialises in furniture, home, and travel, turning real-world expertise into practical advice that readers can rely on.



Career journey and experience

Neha began freelance writing in 2010 and started her mainstream media journey with the Times of India in 2022, and later joined the Hindustan Times. In the past, she has led interior design projects, interned in visual merchandising at Shoppers Stop and Pantaloons, and managed operations for multiple women-led startups.



To satiate her curiosity, she has completed beginner’s certifications in pottery, scuba diving, baking, creative writing, and more. She takes pride in having read over 2000 books (yes, she did count, and can share a list!) and spent 8 years practising Bharatnatyam and has even ghostwritten a book on Ladakh Tourism.



Subject expertise

With a Master’s in Interior Design and 10 years of building homes, Neha knows space-saving furniture and budget-friendly finds inside out. She instantly visualizes rooms and curates practical, stylish solutions.



In travel, she offers packing guides, luggage tips, and trip advice, all backed by research, expert input from field experts, and hands-on experience.



Education and professional background

Neha holds a Master’s degree in Interior Design and had early stints as a visual merchandising trainee at Shoppers Stop and Pantaloons. These experiences shape every article she writes.



Editorial Philosophy

I write with one single goal: To simplify searching through the abundance of products on the market by finding the right one suited to my readers' needs based on personal experience, user reviews and ratings. When all else fails, Neha speaks to experts who can solve the query. Read more Read less

Chef Deni Koswara: Bali has had the biggest influence on my cooking. The flavours and cooking methods are easy to adapt for home kitchens, so I keep going back to them.

Q. If someone wanted to experience Indonesia through food, which three dishes should they try first?

Chef Deni Koswara: I would start with satay, rendang and nasi goreng. Each one tells a different story. Satay brings smoky flavours, rendang is rich and creamy, while nasi goreng is fragrant and comforting. Together, they offer a great introduction to Indonesian cuisine.

Q. After travelling, what do you usually bring back with you? Ingredients, cookware or cooking ideas?

Chef Deni Koswara: Cooking techniques always come first. You can cook with different equipment, but once you understand the technique, you can prepare great food almost anywhere.

Q. Is there one cooking technique every home cook should learn because it adds instant flavour?

Chef Deni Koswara: Cooking over charcoal. It gives food a distinctive aroma and depth that is difficult to achieve using other methods.

Q. Many people have very little time to cook. What's your favourite meal that comes together in around 20 minutes?

Chef Deni Koswara: Nasi goreng or stir-fried noodles. They are quick, simple and always satisfying.

Q. If someone were setting up a kitchen from scratch, which three cookware essentials should they buy first?

Chef Deni Koswara: A good chef's knife, a quality pan and a reliable cooking range. Those are the basics every kitchen needs.

Q. What's the biggest cookware mistake people make?

Chef Deni Koswara: Using cookware that is not right for the dish. It can affect both the final flavour and the quality of the food.

Q. Is there one pan or pot that deserves a permanent place in every kitchen?

Chef Deni Koswara: An iron pot. It is durable, lasts for years and works well for everyday cooking.

Q. What are your favourite cooking shortcuts for busy families that still produce great tasting food?

Chef Deni Koswara: Keep things simple. Fried rice and stir-fried noodles are quick to prepare and still full of flavour.

Q. Finally, recommend one destination for amazing food and one simple dish people should learn before visiting.

Chef Deni Koswara: I would recommend India. Every region offers something different on the plate. Before visiting, I think everyone should learn to cook a simple vegetarian dish. It gives you a better appreciation of India's rich food traditions.

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The author of this article holds a Master's Degree in Interior Design and has spent over a decade in research, teaching, and designing homes from scratch.

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