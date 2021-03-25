Home / Lifestyle / Art Culture / Onir to direct documentary film about contemporary art world
art culture

Onir to direct documentary film about contemporary art world

The documentary started shooting in Jammu and Kashmir from Thursday. It will also be shot in Italy, traversing through some intriguing places which hold extreme value in anthropology.
PTI, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 25, 2021 07:08 PM IST
Onir (Photo: Facebook)

Filmmaker Onir has teamed up with Italian director Alessandra Galletta to make a documentary film that will explore the world of contemporary art in India and Italy. Curated by Myna Mukherjee and Davide Quadrio, the documentary will give a glimpse into the aesthetics of the two regions, the makers said in a press release. The cinematic study will look at both origins and departures from academic and pedagogic lineages, and simultaneously offer insight into contemporary art practices of diverse artists.

The documentary started shooting in Jammu and Kashmir from Thursday. It will also be shot in Italy, traversing through some intriguing places which hold extreme value in anthropology.

The film will be screened at Artissima in November 2021 as part of India hub, which will be one of the first ever outings of Indian Art in Italy’s most pivotal art fair along-with a museum exhibition.

Onir is best known for directing critically-acclaimed movies like "My brother... Nikhil" and "I am".

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Covid-19 cases in India
West Bengal Election 2021
IPL 2021
Horoscope Today
Priyanka Chopra
TISSNET Result 2021
Rafale Fighter Jets
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP