Open-plan home looking messy? 5 smart zoning tricks to define spaces beautifully

Open floor plans are steadily rising in popularity. It is a type of home layout where, instead of solid walls separating the common areas, the spaces are all connected. This means there is one free-flowing space, with more openness and fewer walls.

Open floor plan removes walls and joins separate areas to create a large space. (Picture credit: Freepik)

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But such layouts are also at risk of looking messy or visually confusing, especially when the living, dining and work areas all seem to blend into one another, as this type of plan lacks clear boundaries.

The problem's solution lies in smart zoning. With the right use of flooring, partitions, colours, ceilings and some subtle changes, you will be able to fix the messy vibe you get from an open floor layout.ALSO READ: Decorating a boring room corner? 6 ways to make it look Instagram-worthy without overdoing the decor

But what exactly is zoning? Luxury interior designer Harshita Agarwal, founder of Harshita Agarwal Interiors, told HT Lifestyle that smart zoning helps in defining a space, which is crucial.

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{{^usCountry}} Focusing on the principle of balance, she describes smart zoning, “Zoning isn't just about keeping things apart; it's also about making sure that everything flows together in a way that fits with the way people live and work, while still keeping the space open and elegant.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Focusing on the principle of balance, she describes smart zoning, “Zoning isn't just about keeping things apart; it's also about making sure that everything flows together in a way that fits with the way people live and work, while still keeping the space open and elegant.” {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} She narrowed down the one advantage that makes homeowners gravitate towards this layout: openness. But a few practical problems may eclipse this advantage. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She narrowed down the one advantage that makes homeowners gravitate towards this layout: openness. But a few practical problems may eclipse this advantage. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Discussing this, she said, “The idea of making homes feel larger, more airy, and well-connected becomes crucial since open concept homes are currently the norm. However, the distinction between private and public areas may occasionally become hazy when emphasising a home's openness.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Discussing this, she said, “The idea of making homes feel larger, more airy, and well-connected becomes crucial since open concept homes are currently the norm. However, the distinction between private and public areas may occasionally become hazy when emphasising a home's openness.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} For those who are struggling with how to make their open floor home more organised yet retain that characteristic openness, here are some of the practical tips from Harshita on how you can apply: 1. Variation in floor patterning {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} For those who are struggling with how to make their open floor home more organised yet retain that characteristic openness, here are some of the practical tips from Harshita on how you can apply: 1. Variation in floor patterning {{/usCountry}}

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A difference in flooring helps to create sections without walls. (Picture credit: AI generated.)

One of the best techniques used to create zones.

Introduce a variation in materials and floor patterning.

For example, the transition from a patterned floor in the foyer area to a smooth floor in the living room area defines a difference.

2. Use of storage or display partitions

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Add bookshelves to separate areas. (Picture credit: AI generated)

If walls cannot define the space, they create partitions that have an opening in them, and they can be used to separate spaces in a room.

Such partitions may not only help in creating zones but also serve other purposes like storage and display.

3. Height variations on floor

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A slight floor height difference can aid in creating separate zones in an open-plan home. (Picture credit: AI generated)

Even a small difference in floor level can create well-defined zones in a room.

A slight height difference of even 8 to 10 centimetres creates a zone of its own within the house.

4. Colour manipulation

Paint the walls in different colours to section areas. (Picture credit: AI generated)

Achieve differentiation by playing with colours, tones, or finishes in a well-defined colour scheme, thus creating cohesion and distinctiveness at the same time.

Mesh or flexible partitions offer a way to introduce both adaptability and a softer aesthetic to how spaces are divided.

Because they're hung from the ceiling, these partitions create a sense of openness while still defining separate areas.

5. Ceiling design

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Different ceiling designs also help to demarcate areas. (Picture credit: AI generated)

The ceiling, which tends to be ignored most of the time, has a lot of potential for smart zoning.

It can actually help with creating zoning in space by means of material, finish, or drop differences, such as wood or POP.

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In the end, the designer remarked that zoning, aside from fixing functionality-related problems, also improves the emotional experience of a home. How? She added, “When zones are clearly yet subtly defined, users can intuitively navigate through spaces without confusion or visual clutter.” To improve usage clarity, she believed textures, lighting, and materials help.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Adrija Dey ...Read More Adrija Dey’s proclivity for observation fuels her storytelling instinct. As a lifestyle journalist, she crafts compelling, relatable narratives across diverse touchpoints of the human experience, including wellness, mental health, relationships, interior design, home decor, food, travel, and fashion that gently nudge readers toward living a little better. For her, stories exist in flesh and bones, carried by human vessels and shaped through everyday endeavours. It is the small stories we live and share that make us human. After all, humans and their lores are the most natural and raw repositories of stories, and uncovering them, for her, is akin to peeling an orange under a winter afternoon sun. Always up for a chat, she believes the best stories come from unfiltered yapping, where "too much information" is kind of the point. A graduate of Indraprastha College for Women, University of Delhi, and an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Delhi, Adrija spends her idle hours cocooned with herbal tea and a gripping thriller, scribbling inner monologues she loosely calls poetic pieces, often with her succulents in attendance. On lazier days, she can be found binge-watching, for the nth time, one from her comfort-show holy trinity: The Office (US), Brooklyn Nine-Nine, or Modern Family. Dancing by herself to her peppy playlists, however, is an everyday ritual she swears by religiously. Read Less

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