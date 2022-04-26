Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Lifestyle / Art Culture / Painting a divine being
art culture

Painting a divine being

The motif of Lord Krishna has been omnipresent in Indian visual and performing arts, from inspiring classical dancers and thespians to painters and sculptors of all mediums
The painting exhibition titled Contemporary Golden Krishna displays works by Padma Shri recipient, Krishn Kanhai, showcasing different episodes from Krishna’s life.
Updated on Apr 26, 2022 07:05 PM IST
BySiddhi Jain, New Delhi

The motif of Lord Krishna has been omnipresent in Indian visual and performing arts, from inspiring classical dancers and thespians to painters and sculptors of all mediums. Vrindavan-based artist and Padma Shri recipient, Krishn Kanhai, known for his unique gold leaf paintings, is also one of the many artists who found his muse in Lord Krishna over the years.

Exhibiting about 40 of his paintings of what he calls the Contemporary Golden Krishna, the senior artist is happy to put up his first show in Delhi.

“Krishna is in all arts and interpreted by all artists in their way. No form of art is considered complete without Krishna. My father started doing gold paintings, and I’m continuing the tradition in a contemporary way. I work with mixed media — 24 karat gold leaf, acrylic and oil on canvas, carrying forward the essence of traditional techniques into contemporary. It’s 45 years of hard work that I’m exhibiting in Delhi for the first time,” says Kanhai, 61.

The artist’s use of gold leaf on his canvasses brings out vibrancy in them.
RELATED STORIES

Padma Bhushan recipients and icons of Kuchipudi dance, Raja Radha Reddy, say, “Krishn Kanhai’s name has become familiar all over Bharat as a great, devoted painter. Whenever we see his painting exhibitions, we always recollect our memory of seeing the unique paintings at Ajanta and Ellora. We’re happy that his paintings are being exhibited in our Natya Tarangini art gallery.”

Catch It Live

What: The Painting Exhibition of Contemporary Golden Krishna

Where: Nandjeet Khemka Art Gallery, Natya Tarangini, Pushpa Vihar, Sector-6, Saket

When: April 28 to May 1

Timing: 10am to 7pm

Nearest Metro Station: Chirag Delhi on Magenta Line

Author tweets @siddhijainn

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP