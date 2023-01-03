Artist Sangeeta Babani has created a 15ft high mural along side the Bandra Reclamation underpass. This artwork was Commissioned by the BMC as they undertake the beautification of Mumbai & done in time for the G20. Titled ‘Think Blue to Go Green’, she says the inspiration for it was sea. “It symbolizes save water to make our environment green. So, I think water is the most important source on this. And if we save water, trees will itself grow greener”she says. this is the first time that she is painting a mural in Mumbai.

Painting Bandra, one underpass at a time

It took her 5 days of constant work, day in and day out, with the help of a team of 5-6 members, to complete this artwork. She says, “it was a challenge as we were working at a place with high traffic area and there was no footpath. But a lot of people and vehicles stopped to talk to us. It was a wonderful experience to interact with so many people while working on a mural in a public place. , public art always wanted a sense of belonging, and, you know, enhances the quality of life for residents and visitors.”

