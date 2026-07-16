Pamela Anderson gives tour of her thriving vegetable garden at Vancouver Island home filled with roses and fresh produce

Pamela Anderson is embracing a slower, nature-filled lifestyle. The actor recently took to Instagram to give fans a glimpse of her lush vegetable garden at her family property on Vancouver Island, showcasing a bountiful harvest and her love for homegrown produce. (Also read: Bring nature home: Comprehensive guide to revamp your balcony, terrace and garden into relaxing spaces )

Pamela Anderson shares a peek inside her flourishing garden

Pamela Anderson shares lush vegetable garden and sustainable lifestyle on Instagram. (Instagram/@pamelaanderson)

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Pamela delighted fans by sharing a video tour of her vegetable garden at her family compound in Ladysmith on Vancouver Island.

In the Instagram clip, the Baywatch star walked through rows of thriving plants before turning the camera towards an abundant patch of homegrown vegetables. “Look what’s growing in my garden,” Anderson said as she showcased the lush produce.

The garden featured a variety of fresh vegetables, reflecting Anderson’s passion for gardening and sustainable living.

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A long-standing love for gardening

{{^usCountry}} This isn’t the first time Anderson has invited fans into her green sanctuary. The actor, who follows a vegan lifestyle and is the co-founder and co-owner of skincare brand Sonsie, has often shared glimpses of her peaceful life surrounded by nature on Vancouver Island. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} This isn’t the first time Anderson has invited fans into her green sanctuary. The actor, who follows a vegan lifestyle and is the co-founder and co-owner of skincare brand Sonsie, has often shared glimpses of her peaceful life surrounded by nature on Vancouver Island. {{/usCountry}}

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Her gardening journey was also documented in the HGTV series Pamela’s Garden of Eden, where viewers followed the transformation of her family estate and outdoor spaces.

Today, the garden has evolved into a flourishing vegetable patch, offering a fresh look at the lifestyle Anderson has embraced away from Hollywood.

'You couldn't name a vegetable I don't have'

Gardening has become one of Anderson's biggest passions. In a 2025 interview with Elle, she spoke about the diverse collection of flowers and vegetables she grows.

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"I'm a big rose connoisseur. I have so many variations of roses, but I love Yves Piaget. That's my favorite garden rose," she said. Anderson added that she also planted sunflowers because "they are such a happy, happy plant."

Beyond flowers, it's her vegetable garden that she takes the most pride in. "I have a really big vegetable garden. You couldn't name a vegetable I don't have, I don't think. It's pretty amazing. I rotate the crops and I try new things. I feel like every season is a new opportunity to try something completely different. You can just wipe the slate clean and start over," she shared.

How gardening became her therapy

Anderson revealed that her love for gardening began after renovating her property on Vancouver Island. "I had a lot of space and I just felt like I wanted to live off the land and grow my own garden and do a lot of canning and pickling," she said, adding that it was a tradition shared by her family.

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Over time, gardening became much more than a hobby. "It really has been a self-soothing meditation. I read books to my plants. I do all sorts of funny things... This is the Sonsie lifestyle: Having little quirks and fun and joy," Anderson said.

Her latest garden tour offers another glimpse into the slower, nature-filled life she has embraced away from Hollywood.