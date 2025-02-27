Bring nature home: Comprehensive guide to revamp your balcony, terrace and garden into relaxing spaces

Sometimes, there's a strong longing to break free from the hustle of city life of endless screens, work calls and materialistic existence and simply escape to lush greenery, far from the concrete jungle where towering buildings dominate the skyline. Unfortunately, reality doesn’t always align with the wildest dreams. Priorities keep us grounded, holding us back from that green retreat, leaving us to only daydream. Enjoy the green company at your home.(Shutterstock)

But not anymore. Bring home a piece of that natural escape by revamping your balcony or garden.

In an interview with HT, Manojkumar Sharma, founder of Ashnam, a home decor brand, shared a comprehensive guide on how to transform your garden or balcony into an outdoor oasis. He said, “Nothing beats the charm of a well-designed outdoor space—whether it’s a small balcony or a spacious garden. A thoughtfully curated outdoor area can become your personal retreat, a dining spot under the stars, or even a lush green escape in the middle of the city. But creating an oasis isn’t about extravagant makeovers; it’s about smart, practical changes that bring beauty and comfort.”

These are the decor tips he shared:

Decide purpose

Decor depends on the purpose of the balcony/garden:

Relaxation zone: Add a hammock, floor cushions, or a reclining chair with a side table for books and drinks.

Add a hammock, floor cushions, or a reclining chair with a side table for books and drinks. Outdoor dining: A foldable dining set, outdoor-friendly tableware, and a small grill can make alfresco meals a regular affair.

A foldable dining set, outdoor-friendly tableware, and a small grill can make alfresco meals a regular affair. Green retreat: If you enjoy gardening, create a dedicated plant corner with raised beds, vertical planters, and a potting station.

If you enjoy gardening, create a dedicated plant corner with raised beds, vertical planters, and a potting station. Multipurpose nook: Blend seating with functional storage and greenery to create a flexible space that suits different moods and occasions.

Seating

For compact balconies: Go for space-saving solutions like hanging egg chairs, wall-mounted benches, or stackable stools. Floor cushions can add a bohemian vibe.

Go for space-saving solutions like hanging egg chairs, wall-mounted benches, or stackable stools. Floor cushions can add a bohemian vibe. For gardens: Weatherproof lounge chairs, rattan furniture, or rustic wooden benches create a cosy atmosphere.

Weatherproof lounge chairs, rattan furniture, or rustic wooden benches create a cosy atmosphere. DIY option: Repurpose wooden crates or pallets into unique seating with waterproof cushions.

Set the mood with layered lighting

Outdoor lighting isn’t just for aesthetics; it enhances safety and extends the usability of your space after sunset.

String lights: Draped along balcony railings or wrapped around trees, they create a magical effect.

Draped along balcony railings or wrapped around trees, they create a magical effect. Solar lanterns & pathway lights: Perfect for illuminating garden paths and adding a soft glow.

Perfect for illuminating garden paths and adding a soft glow. Candle holders & fire bowls: Great for a warm, cosy atmosphere on breezy nights.

Maximize space with vertical greenery

Wall-mounted planters: Attach herb planters, flower pots, or trailing vines to a bare balcony wall or fence.

Attach herb planters, flower pots, or trailing vines to a bare balcony wall or fence. Trellises & climbing plants: Train climbers like jasmine, ivy, or bougainvillaea to grow vertically, adding both privacy and beauty.

Train climbers like jasmine, ivy, or bougainvillaea to grow vertically, adding both privacy and beauty. Hanging baskets: Ideal for colourful flowers, ferns, or even strawberries and cherry tomatoes.

Introduce natural elements

Bringing in natural materials enhances the outdoor aesthetic.

Pebble paths or gravel flooring: Adds texture and a sense of tranquillity to gardens.

Adds texture and a sense of tranquillity to gardens. Wooden decking or bamboo screens: A warm, organic touch that blends well with greenery.

A warm, organic touch that blends well with greenery. Small water features: A tabletop fountain or a simple birdbath can create a soothing ambience.

ALSO READ: Concrete in interior design: Tips on how to master contemporary styles like minimalist and industrial aesthetics

Use smart storage for a clutter-free look

Storage is key to keeping your outdoor space functional and tidy.

Hidden storage benches: Provide seating while discreetly storing garden tools, cushions, or outdoor blankets.

Provide seating while discreetly storing garden tools, cushions, or outdoor blankets. Wall hooks & racks: Hang gardening tools, lanterns, or small potted plants to free up space.

Hang gardening tools, lanterns, or small potted plants to free up space. Foldable furniture: Ideal for balconies—use when needed and store away when not in use.

Weatherproof your space

To make the most of your outdoor area, ensure it can withstand different seasons.

Shade solutions: Use umbrellas, retractable awnings, or pergolas to protect against the sun.

Use umbrellas, retractable awnings, or pergolas to protect against the sun. Waterproof & UV-protected fabrics: Ensure cushions, rugs, and furniture covers are durable for outdoor conditions.

Ensure cushions, rugs, and furniture covers are durable for outdoor conditions. Wind-resistant decor: Opt for heavier planters and weighted decor items to keep everything in place.

Add personal touches

Make your outdoor space feel uniquely yours with small but impactful details.

Outdoor rugs & throw pillows: Add colour and warmth.

Add colour and warmth. Lanterns & fairy lights: Create a dreamy, intimate ambience.

Create a dreamy, intimate ambience. Personal decor: Wind chimes, DIY plant markers, or a simple handmade macramé hanger can reflect your personality. Add a hammock, floor cushions, or a reclining chair with a side table for books and drinks.

ALSO READ: Complete guide to wooden interior decor: Design tips to incorporate wood; from furniture, panelling to lighting