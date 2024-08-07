Step inside Mallika Sherawat's grand Los Angeles mansion with pool, charming interiors and lots of greenery. Watch

Inside video of Mallika Sherawat's Hollywood home

Mallika was seen with her pet dog as they soaked up the sun in her backyard. She wrote in her caption, "Feels great to be back home, Los Angeles I have missed you."

Check out her Instagram Reels:

In fact, the actor often shares videos from her serene LA mansion, which boasts of a swimming pool and lots of greenery. Sample:

The spacious house is designed to bring in maximum air, light and greenery with large French doors and vintage furniture. The house also offers lovely views of the garden.

Here's a virtual tour of Mallika's LA mansion:

In May 2023, the actor posted a video of her home and wrote in her Instagram caption, "Feels great to be back in LA LA Land , missed my adorable Lily (her pet dog)." Mallika's house features a hug lawn surrounded by tall trees. She often shares a glimpse of her beautiful outdoor spaces.

In July 2023, she posted a video that showed not only the main house, lawn and the pool, but also a small cottage within the property. Her caption read, “Weekend mood...”

In August 2023, Mallika shared a video of the view from her room, overlooking the lawn and pool. She wrote, "Love the view from my window." The video showed the lush backyard at her mansion, which looks perfect for intimate gatherings.

In August last year, the actor also dropped an inside video of her home giving a glimpse of the all-white walls with matching wooden paneling, furniture and sofas. The living space also featured blue and white printed armchairs, adding a touch of old-world charm to the room.