Pet hair and paw marks ruining your furniture? 5 expert-approved ways to protect your interiors

You have a beautiful home with well-curated interiors, but you are also a pet parent. Pets can be mischievous: they may playfully scratch the furniture, accidentally spill things, or shed fur around the house, particularly during shedding season. So, does that mean beautiful interiors and a pet-friendly home are mutually exclusive?ALSO READ: Veterinarian shares common signs of depression every pet parent should know: ‘Not going for walks…’Not at all. With the right choices, your interiors can look elegant while remaining practical for life with pets. Simone Arora, creative director at D'Decor and FabriCare, shared with HT Lifestyle how homeowners can choose durable, easy-to-maintain fabrics and curate an elegant space that is comfortable for their canine companions.

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Simone said, “Sharing a home with pets doesn’t mean compromising on beautiful interiors. The secret lies in choosing the right materials from the outset rather than constantly protecting your furniture with covers and throws.”

Build a home that is built both for you and your four-legged companion.

Here are her recommendations:

1. Performance fabrics

Look for tightly woven fabrics that naturally resist snagging from claws and don’t trap pet hair as easily as loosely woven materials.

Textured weaves and performance fabrics are excellent choices because they combine durability with comfort while maintaining a sophisticated aesthetic.

2. Colours and patterns

Opt for mid-tone colours, subtle textures and patterned fabrics.

They can camouflage pet hair and occasional paw marks far better than solid light or dark shades, reducing the need for frequent cleaning.

3. Easy-to-clean upholstery

Prioritise stain-resistant fabrics that can be cleaned with mild soap and water.

Regularly vacuum the upholstery and attend to spills promptly in order to extend its lifespan.

4. Abrasion-resistant materials

For homes with active pets, selecting fabrics with high abrasion resistance ensures that sofas and chairs continue to look fresh despite daily use.

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{{^usCountry}} 5. Pet-friendly curtains Choose curtains that drape above the floor to keep them away from playful paws.

Fabric should be durable and easy to maintain. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 5. Pet-friendly curtains Choose curtains that drape above the floor to keep them away from playful paws.

Fabric should be durable and easy to maintain. {{/usCountry}}

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The expert emphasised, “Today's innovative upholstery and performance furnishing fabrics allow homeowners to enjoy elegant, inviting spaces that comfortably accommodate every member of the family, including the four-legged ones.” She recommended investing in durable, easy-to-care-for home textiles so that homeowners do not have to sacrifice style while creating a practical space built for everyday life.