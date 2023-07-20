Pi Approximation Day 2023: The ratio of a circle's circumference to its diameter is called Pi. The value of Pi is approximately 3.14. The value of Pi has been calculated to trillions of digits. Google calculated Pi's value to 31.4 trillion decimal places. However, the first few digits are enough to make correct calculations. Pi is an integral mathematical constant. Used in calculations of Mathematics and physics. Every year, Pi Approximation Day is celebrated to make people aware of the importance of the value of Pi in calculations. Pi Approximation Day is just around the corner – as we gear up to celebrate the day, here are a few facts to keep in mind.

Date:

Pi Approximation Day 2023: Date, history, significance, celebration(Unsplash)

Pi Approximation Day is celebrated on July 22 every year. This year, it will be celebrated on Saturday. There is an interesting fact why Pi Approximation Day is celebrated on this date. When placed in the date/month format, July 22 looks like 22/7 - this is an approximate value of Pi. The date is significant for more reasons as well – Physicist Albert Einstein was also born on July 22. Theoretical Physicist Stephen Hawking passed away on July 22, 2018.

History:

The symbol of Pi was designed back in 1706 by mathematician Leonhard Euler. Pi Approximation Day, besides being celebrated on July 22, is also celebrated on November 10, as it is the 314th day of the year. Pi Day is also observed on March 14, as it looks like 3/14 when placed in the month/date format.

Significance and celebrations:

Pi plays an integral part in determining the area and volume of a lot of geometric shapes – many trigonometric and geometric calculations are impossible without the use of Pi. There are a lot of interesting ways to celebrate Pi Approximation Day. You can dress up as your favourite mathematician or your favourite physicist and eat a pie at home with family and friends. Many schools and institutes organise fun events to teach their students about the value of Pi.

