Planning a bathroom upgrade? Try these 5 architect-approved design ideas that give it luxurious makeover

The bathroom is where you unwind, whether it is scrolling on your phone on the toilet, belting out songs in the shower, or doing your skincare routine while talking to an imaginary audience as if it is a vlog. The point is, the bathroom is a personal sanctuary where you can pause, reset, and spend a few quiet moments with yourself. This is why a bathroom upgrade cannot be regular, limited to new tiles or some fittings.



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Go for well-planned upgrade. (Picture credit: Freepik)

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When the space feels luxurious, even small everyday rituals, whether a slow skincare routine or a long shower, you feel rejuvenated and refreshed.

Let's see what upgrades can make a real difference. For this, architect Rajkumar Kumawat, founder and principal architect of Rajkumar Architects, shared his expert insights with us on how premium design upgrades can transform the space from a design perspective.

We asked what exactly homeowners are looking for, to which he responded, “The modern bathroom has become an integral part of the overall living experience. Increasingly, homeowners are looking at them as personal retreats where comfort, wellness, and design come together.”

The architect highlighted certain keywords that define successful bathroom upgrades like: planning, authenticity and attention to detail. These hold more weight than premium fittings and imported finishes, which often dominate renovation conversations.

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{{^usCountry}} What should a bathroom feel like? To which, the architect answered, “A well-crafted bathroom should evoke a feeling of calm, with every element contributing to a cohesive and understated aesthetic. The objective is not to create a statement, but to create an environment that enhances everyday living.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} What should a bathroom feel like? To which, the architect answered, “A well-crafted bathroom should evoke a feeling of calm, with every element contributing to a cohesive and understated aesthetic. The objective is not to create a statement, but to create an environment that enhances everyday living.” {{/usCountry}}

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Kumawat shared a brief guide, covering all the essential design changes for a more luxurious bathroom:

1. Choose natural stone over trend-driven finishes

Natural materials bring a sense of permanence that manufactured surfaces often struggle to achieve. They have a timeless quality.

The use of stone brings layers of texture and authenticity, helping interiors feel grounded and closely connected to the natural environment.

Regional materials are particularly valuable because they help anchor the design to its context.

2. Layer lighting to improve comfort and ambience

Avoid the single overhead fixture that prioritises brightness over atmosphere.

Go for a layered lighting. This combines ambient illumination, task lighting and accent features to create a more balanced environment.

Soft cove lighting, suspended fixtures and integrated mirror lighting can make the space feel warmer and more inviting while improving functionality.

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From layered lighting to natural stone, the bathroom looks luxurious when you plan it well.

3. Introduce glass partitions for a seamless layout

One of the most effective ways to modernise a bathroom is by improving visual continuity. Glass partitions help define wet and dry zones without interrupting the flow of the space.

Beyond aesthetics, they allow natural light to travel freely across the room, making bathrooms feel more spacious, organised and open.

The result is a cleaner spatial experience that supports both practicality and visual clarity.

4. Incorporate handcrafted details that add character

Bathrooms often benefit from elements that introduce individuality. They create a sense of identity that cannot be replicated through standardised products.

Bespoke vanities, custom stone basins, artisan hardware and carefully selected furniture pieces can elevate the overall design without appearing excessive.

5. Prioritise ventilation and natural light

Access to daylight, proper air circulation and thoughtful spatial planning contribute significantly to the quality of the environment.

Large windows, strategic glazing and uncluttered layout help create a healthier and more comfortable atmosphere while reducing the need for artificial interventions throughout the day.

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In the end, the architect insisted that luxury design should be rooted in experience rather than extravagance and that each upgrade has an impact. The few goals are comfort, longevity and a genuine sense of retreat.