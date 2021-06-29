Pride Month: Honouring pride or rainbow washing?

As Pride Month celebrations come to a close, several brands during the month dropped limited collections, unveiled new ones or modified their logos to honour and celebrate inclusivity. However, on the global front these initiatives are being referred to as ‘rainbow washing’. Many believe it indicates to a marketing strategy that gives a chance to businesses to capitalise by selling in the name of Pride without contributing to the cause on-ground.

To support the movement, actor Padma Lakshmi wrote on social media: “We don’t need performative allyship this June. Support businesses who actually show up for the LGBTQ community every day.”

Back home brand strategists, ad makers and queer folks have mixed opinions. While some appreciate the acknowledgment by conglomerates to show support, others believe that only surface-level actions will be of actual benefit.

Brand guru Jagdeep Kapoor opines that it shouldn’t be an act of opportunism. “Brand should be honest, transparent and consistent. They cannot be doing things out of opportunism but they should do throughout,” he says.

Another maven, brand strategist Harish Bijoor feels that brands want to be recognised, inclusive to be embracing and not come across parochial. But he adds, “Only when it is implemented and there is activation in the marketplace, it is going to do well. Consumers are no fools.”

Furthermore, ad veteran Ajay Gahlaut says, “Not all are doing enough but it’s a good and healthy sign that a lot more could be done. Even if they’re doing the lip service, it is better than not doing at all,” he says.

But activists want on-ground action. They questioning businesses trying to make quick buck in the name of Pride, not having trans brand ambassadors or even want more inclusivity in organisational policies. Rishi Raj, activist for LGBTQIA+ and Dalit rights says, “Brands are baiting the queer community but when it comes to support queer causes, there are no benefits. There aren’t trans or non-binary models in campaigns. We only become relevant for brands in Pride month.”

To this, Harish Iyer, equal rights activist adds, “Some organisations are taking meaningful, action-oriented measures but one needs to know how many efforts are being taken within the businesses, focussing on inclusivity and employee policies.”