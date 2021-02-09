Priyanka Chopra dedicates ‘Unfinished’ to late dad, emotional at live reading

Opening up about her “traditional and modern” upbringing, Priyanka Chopra Jonas turned emotional during a live reading session of her memoir ‘Unfinished’. The diva gave a glimpse of the opening pages of her book and an insight into her memoir as she read out the preface while dedicating the book to her late father, Dr Ashok Chopra, who passed away in 2013 after a five-year battle with cancer.

Taking to her social media handle, Priyanka shared a video of the live reading. Turning the camera for fans to catch a sneak peek of her much-awaited book, Priyanka read out the dedication, “Dear Papa, much like the title of this book, your story was unfinished. With that in mind, I dedicate the rest of mine to you. I miss you, dad.”

Setting fans and booklovers on frenzy, PeeCee then read out the preface. “I’m sitting in a meditative pose. In Sanskrit it’s called Sukhasan or happy pose… spine straight, shoulders pulled back and chest pulled upward. I’m taking slow focused breaths to bring all my attention to my center,” Priyanka began. Catching the viewers off-guard, Priyanka chirped that she was kidding was likely slumped on a chair, on a set or on a plane with her breathing erratic courtesy the espresso shots and some sort of comfort food.

Talking about how she comes from “mystical India, the land of Yoga and meditation”, the global icon ponders why she can’t invoke the teaching of her ancestors to calm her raging mind. “I'm a product of traditional India and its ancient wisdom, and modern India and its urban bustle. I’m always an amalgamation of the two Indias and just as much of East and West," she read out further from her memoir. "

In the book, Priyanka penned how she “had no idea what to do with this unexpected, widespread attention”after winning the Miss India World pageant as a 17-year-old in January of 2000 to later straddling a career in both Bollywood and Hollywood film industries. It carries excerpts of her globe-trotting as UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador, falling in love with pop star Nick Jonas and of course, the indelible mark of her father in her life.

The book released on February 9 and chronicles the international movie star’s deep love of family, culture and a passion for standing up for what she believes in.

