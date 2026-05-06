Priyanka Chopra gives glimpse into her serene temple space in Los Angeles mansion featuring a stunning Lord Shiva idol

Every home has a different way of setting up its prayer space, some prefer it simple and minimal, while others go all out with elaborate décor. Priyanka Chopra seems to strike a beautiful balance between the two. Her temple space feels thoughtfully curated, blending simplicity with subtle detailing to create a calm, serene, and aesthetically pleasing spiritual corner.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' Los Angeles mansion features a serene temple space. (Instagram)

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On May 5, the 42-year-old actor shared a glimpse of this peaceful setup on her Instagram Stories, giving followers a look inside her home temple. (Also read: Priyanka Chopra gives peek into her India diaries: From eating at local dhaba to watching Sridevi, Salman Khan films )

Priyanka Chopra's aesthetic home temple

Her temple space at her Los Angeles home reflects her signature approach to interiors, where modern luxury blends seamlessly with meaningful cultural touches rooted in her Indian heritage. At the heart of the setup is a serene white statue of Lord Shiva in a meditative pose, instantly establishing a calm and grounding energy. Surrounding it are vibrant pink bougainvillea blooms that add a natural softness and refreshing contrast.

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Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' LA mansion features a serene prayer space with a white Lord Shiva statue. (Instagram/@priyankachopra)

{{^usCountry}} The peaceful ambience is further elevated by the warm glow of slender candles, creating a soothing, almost meditative atmosphere. Nearby sits a finely crafted silver-toned idol of Lord Ganesha, symbolising auspiciousness and protection. Traditional elements like brass trays, incense holders, and neatly arranged ritual accessories complete the space, reinforcing its sacred essence. About her Los Angeles home {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The peaceful ambience is further elevated by the warm glow of slender candles, creating a soothing, almost meditative atmosphere. Nearby sits a finely crafted silver-toned idol of Lord Ganesha, symbolising auspiciousness and protection. Traditional elements like brass trays, incense holders, and neatly arranged ritual accessories complete the space, reinforcing its sacred essence. About her Los Angeles home {{/usCountry}}

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Priyanka and Nick Jonas’ Los Angeles home is a sprawling 20,000-square-foot mansion featuring seven bedrooms, eleven bathrooms, and soaring high ceilings. The interiors follow a mostly white, elegant theme, beautifully balanced with earthy wooden elements that add warmth and depth. The home reflects a sophisticated yet inviting aesthetic, shared by the couple with their daughter, Malti Marie and their pets, Gino and Diana.

The mansion is packed with luxurious amenities, including a chef’s kitchen, temperature-controlled wine room, home theatre, spa, gym, indoor basketball court, and an interior bowling alley with striking lighting. The living spaces feature a glass chandelier, fireplace, cream sofas, wooden accents, and floor-to-ceiling windows that enhance the airy feel.

Outdoors, the infinity pool overlooks the city and is surrounded by a relaxed lounge setup with wooden decking and a tiki bar, making the residence a perfect blend of comfort, entertainment, and high-end living.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Akanksha Agnihotri ...Read More Akanksha Agnihotri is a lifestyle journalist with over 3 years of experience. She is a psychology graduate and holds a postgraduate diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi, where she graduated as a gold medalist. Originally from Bhopal, the beautiful capital of Madhya Pradesh, she draws inspiration from the city’s rich cultural heritage and layered storytelling traditions that subtly shape her narrative voice. She writes extensively about fashion, beauty, health, relationships, culture, and food, exploring everything from trending styles and runway moments to wellness routines and mindful living. Passionate about meaningful and candid conversations, she enjoys interviewing celebrities, doctors, designers, and film personalities, diving into discussions on fitness, beauty, mental health, and everything fun in between. With a keen eye for trends and a thoughtful understanding of human behaviour, she brings depth, sensitivity, and authenticity to her stories, ensuring they resonate with a wide and diverse audience. When she’s not working, you’ll usually find her lost in a book, planning her next mountain trek, or mapping out spontaneous travel escapes. She loves discovering new authors, revisiting old favourites, and spending quiet afternoons in museums soaking in art, history, and culture. An avid bird-watching enthusiast, she finds joy in early morning walks, spotting rare birds, and reconnecting with nature. Whether sipping coffee while journaling her thoughts or exploring hidden corners of a new city, she constantly seeks inspiration in everyday moments that often turn into compelling story ideas. Read Less

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