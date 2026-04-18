Priyanka Chopra gives peek into her India diaries: From eating at local dhaba to watching Sridevi, Salman Khan films

The post then shifts to more personal frames, including sweet, relaxed moments with friends and family. Another image shows Priyanka during a flight with close companions, capturing a relaxed side of her life away from work.

The carousel opens with a mirror selfie that appears to be taken in a prep or recovery setting, hinting at the physical demands of her work. Dressed in activewear with visible support gear.

Priyanka Chopra is quite active on social media and often shares glimpses of her everyday life with her Instagram followers. On April 18, the 43-year-old actor treated fans to a weekend photo dump, offering a peek into her recent days through a mix of candid and behind-the-scenes moments. Captioned “Some here… some there…,” the post brings together snapshots from different parts of her routine. (Also read: Priyanka Chopra reflects on her journey from winning Miss World to motherhood in nostalgic post: ‘My life changed when…’ )

One of the standout frames features her enjoying time in the water with family, rounding off the post on a light and candid note. Among the photos, she also shared a still featuring Aishwarya Rai and Salman Khan from the film Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, hinting at her love for classic cinema.

Priyanka’s post also included glimpses of other films and songs she enjoys, with visuals from iconic movies, Hum Aapke Hain Koun, featuring Madhuri Dixit, and Mr India, which showed the late Sridevi dancing to I Love You in the background. In a few frames, she is seen swimming and even indulging in raw mangoes.

(Also read: Priyanka Chopra pays emotional tribute to Asha Bhosle: ‘Feel like losing a piece of your childhood…’ )