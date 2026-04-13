Priyanka Chopra pays emotional tribute to Asha Bhosle: ‘Feel like losing a piece of your childhood…’

Iconic singer Asha Bhosle passed away at the age of 92 on April 12, after battling multiple health issues and succumbing to organ failure. As news of her demise spread, several celebrities took to social media to mourn her loss and pay tribute. Actor Priyanka Chopra also shared a heartfelt note, saying her passing feels like losing a piece of her childhood. Priyanka Chopra shared a picture with Asha Bhosle and penned a note on her passing.

Priyanka Chopra condoles death of Asha Bhosle On Sunday, Priyanka took to her Instagram account to share a throwback photo with Asha Bhosle. She also shared a video of her singing Dil Cheez Kya Hai. She penned an emotional note while mourning her death, and thanked her for being one of the “greatest gifts” music has ever known.

“There are some losses that feel like losing a piece of your childhood, your memories, your home. Asha ji was that for so many of us,” Priyanka wrote.

The actor continued, “Her voice wasn’t just part of Indian music, it was part of the backdrop of our lives. It played through our homes growing up, through family celebrations, through heartbreaks, through joy, through the quiet and loud moments that became memories before we realized it.”

Priyanka shared, “For my generation and so many before and after, she wasn’t simply a legend we admired, she was a constant. A voice so eternal it felt like it would always be there. It is hard to put into words what it means to lose someone whose art helped shape the emotional landscape of an entire nation. Thank you, Asha ji, for giving us a lifetime of songs, of feeling, of beauty. For being one of the greatest gifts, music has ever known.”

The actor concluded her note by saying that her legacy will live on. “Rest peacefully. Your voice will live where all true legends do, forever in our hearts,” Priyanka wrote.