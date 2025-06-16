Search Search
Monday, Jun 16, 2025
S S Rajamouli recreates Varanasi city in Hyderabad for Mahesh Babu's next, leaked pictures go viral

ByMohammad Khader Avad
Jun 16, 2025 01:02 PM IST

A major schedule of SS Rajamouli's next will be shot in Hyderabad. The filmmaker is recreating Varanasi for this, spending close to  ₹50Cr for the massive set

Director SS Rajamouli, who is known for making films on a massive scale, has been aiming with each forthcoming project to take the grandeur a notch higher. He is now shooting for his upcoming film featuring Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead roles. Two key schedules of the film have been wrapped up, and a fresh schedule will start in Kenya soon.

Rajamouli and Mahesh Babu
Rajamouli and Mahesh Babu

A fan of Mahesh Babu? Stream his films Murari and Okkadu on OTTplay Premium

A source close to the unit tells us that a key incident in the film is set in Varanasi. As it is tough to shoot in the real location, Rajamouli has asked his team to construct a key portion of Varanasi in Ramoji Film City. The set work is nearing completion, and images of the massive set have already leaked on social media.

Rajamouli spends 50 Cr for Varanasi set on SSMB29

The source goes on to add that the makers have spent close to 50 crore on these sets alone. Every detail is being paid attention to, and knowing Rajamouli, he is not leaving any stone unturned to make the set look authentic. Reports suggest that a few key scenes and a massive action sequence featuring the lead, Mahesh Babu, will be canned on this set.

Like his previous films that featured extensive scenes shot against the green mat backdrop, the upcoming film too will follow suit. A few top VFX companies from Hollywood are working on the film’s graphics, and crores of rupees are being spent on the same, informs the source.

The big-budget action-drama has a Ramayana connection, as news has emerged that Mahesh Babu’s character goes on a hunt for a special jadi buti (medicinal herbs and roots) across the world. With the mythological angle also being part of the film, this untitled project is much-anticipated, and some huge numbers are being quoted by the makers for its theatrical rights.

 Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
 Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
