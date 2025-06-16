S S Rajamouli recreates Varanasi city in Hyderabad for Mahesh Babu's next, leaked pictures go viral

Director SS Rajamouli, who is known for making films on a massive scale, has been aiming with each forthcoming project to take the grandeur a notch higher. He is now shooting for his upcoming film featuring Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead roles. Two key schedules of the film have been wrapped up, and a fresh schedule will start in Kenya soon. Rajamouli and Mahesh Babu

A source close to the unit tells us that a key incident in the film is set in Varanasi. As it is tough to shoot in the real location, Rajamouli has asked his team to construct a key portion of Varanasi in Ramoji Film City. The set work is nearing completion, and images of the massive set have already leaked on social media.

Rajamouli spends ₹ 50 Cr for Varanasi set on SSMB29

The source goes on to add that the makers have spent close to ₹50 crore on these sets alone. Every detail is being paid attention to, and knowing Rajamouli, he is not leaving any stone unturned to make the set look authentic. Reports suggest that a few key scenes and a massive action sequence featuring the lead, Mahesh Babu, will be canned on this set.

Like his previous films that featured extensive scenes shot against the green mat backdrop, the upcoming film too will follow suit. A few top VFX companies from Hollywood are working on the film’s graphics, and crores of rupees are being spent on the same, informs the source.

The big-budget action-drama has a Ramayana connection, as news has emerged that Mahesh Babu’s character goes on a hunt for a special jadi buti (medicinal herbs and roots) across the world. With the mythological angle also being part of the film, this untitled project is much-anticipated, and some huge numbers are being quoted by the makers for its theatrical rights.