Priyanka Chopra reflects on her journey from winning Miss World to motherhood in nostalgic post: ‘My life changed when…’

Priyanka Chopra recently took a nostalgic trip down memory lane, reflecting on her extraordinary journey from being crowned Miss World at just 18 to building a global career, starting a family, and embracing multiple creative roles across industries. Priyanka Chopra opens up on life journey, recalls Miss World win and building global career. (Instagram/@priyankachopra)

In her April 16 Instagram post, the actor shared a series of pictures capturing different phases of her life, paired with a caption that read, “kinda like this trend.” The visual diary showcased her transformation from a young pageant winner to an internationally recognised actor and entrepreneur, while also giving glimpses of her present life as a mother and global public figure. (Also read: Priyanka Chopra pays emotional tribute to Asha Bhosle: ‘Feel like losing a piece of your childhood…’ )

Priyanka Chopra reflects on her journey from Miss World to global star She wrote about how her life changed after being crowned Miss World, expressing surprise at her journey across countries and industries. “My life changed when I was crowned at 18! WORLD Miss World?? Me??? I’m building a career across countries,” she noted, reflecting on her early beginnings and international success.

Priyanka also highlighted her work as a producer and creative contributor in films, adding, “I get to be a lead actor in movies that I produce. What? I act in movies? And help create them?” She further spoke about her constant travel and how global movement has become second nature over time.