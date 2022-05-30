Today is National Creativity Day and Pune has given us several creative personalities and it’s been the birthplace of many new ideas and sports. Here’s a look at the various contributions the city has made in the areas of sports, food and more.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sev Puri and Dahi Puri

Pune’s got creativity! From badminton to Sev Puri...ideas that were born in the city

The entire nation is hooked to them and it is a delight to know that Sev Puri, a popular street food, was originally developed in Pune. Dahi Puri, just another variation of the Sev Puri, was also thought of in the city.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

First School For Girls

Pune, India - January 2, 2020: On 189th Birth Anniversary of Savitribai Phule(3rd Jan) and on 1st of Jan 1847 Mahatma Jotiba Phule and Savitribai Phule started the first girls school at Bhide wada, to celebrate the occasion 189 students of Ahilyadevi high school dressed like Savitribai and presented the modern version by using laptops, mobiles and various modern gadgets in Pune, India, on Thursday, January 2, 2020. (Photo by Sanket Wankhade/HT PHOTO)

Freedom fighter and educationist Jyotirao Phule set up India’s first school for girls in Pune in 1848. He taught his wife Savitribai Phule and she, in turn, spread her knowledge to other girls. This has gone down in history as one of the most important movements of the nation. Savitribai also went on to become the first Indian female teacher and headmistress.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Tandoori Chai

Pune’s got creativity! From badminton to Sev Puri...ideas that were born in the city

This innovative way of making chai that has become a rage in India is believed to have originated in Pune by Amol Rajdeo, owner, Chai La tea shop. Rajdeo says he was inspired to make this tea as he watched his grandmother place a kulhad of turmeric milk in the corner of a bonfire to heat. It has gained loyal fans all across the nation.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Badminton

Pune, India - April 20, 2018: Tanisha(Pink Shoes) and Nida of UAE get ready to play at World school badminton championship held at Balewadi sports complex in Pune, India, on Friday, April 20, 2018. (Photo by Sanket Wankhade/HT PHOTO)

Badminton was initially called Poona as the first rules of this sport was drawn up in the city of Pune in 1873. It is said that until 1887, the world-famous sport was played under the Poona rules, but they were revised and relaunched.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Roll Ball

Pune’s got creativity! From badminton to Sev Puri...ideas that were born in the city

This game is a Puneri amalgamation of hockey, skating and basketball. Invented by Raju Dabhate, a sports teacher, Roll Ball is not just played locally, but has received international acclaim with almost 42 teams from different countries playing the sport. There is a Roll Ball World Cup that takes place every two year with countries like Japan, Singapore, Pakistan, Germany, Great Britain, Netherlands, China and Kenya participating in it.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}