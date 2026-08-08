Quote of the day by Alia Bhatt: ‘Life is not going to always be a straight, smooth path’

Everyone has different roles that they take on in life, each bringing its own set of responsibilities and challenges. Sometimes these roles can feel too crowded, so balancing these roles becomes important. And sometimes, it may not be easy, especially when life gets difficult.

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Take it from Alia Bhatt, who spoke about this in an interview with Humans of Bombay on March 15, 2023. Her perspective on life's obstacles is refreshing, as she highlighted how loved ones can give you strength and energy to keep going, even during turbulent times.

ALSO READ: Quote of the day by Tabu: ‘Friendship is the most beautiful thing that a human has been gifted…’

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What did Alia Bhatt say?

{{^usCountry}} “Sometimes when I have low energy, just one look at my baby, and I am like 100 watts of energy. And at the end of the day, it is something that I chose. I chose to be a producer, I chose to be an entrepreneur, I chose to be an actor, I chose to be a mum. So I don't have time to sit and complain and be like, it is really hard, really tough." Alia Bhatt shared that her daughter instantly re-energises her and reminds her to embrace all the roles she has consciously chosen. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Sometimes when I have low energy, just one look at my baby, and I am like 100 watts of energy. And at the end of the day, it is something that I chose. I chose to be a producer, I chose to be an entrepreneur, I chose to be an actor, I chose to be a mum. So I don't have time to sit and complain and be like, it is really hard, really tough." Alia Bhatt shared that her daughter instantly re-energises her and reminds her to embrace all the roles she has consciously chosen. {{/usCountry}}

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Alia also acknowledged that life will inevitably bring challenges and unexpected obstacles, but she voiced that one must learn to navigate them to move forward.

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"Life is tough, life is not fair, life is not going to always be a straight, smooth path. There are going to be bumps in the road, there are going to be boulders thrown at you, and you have to try to dodge and just have to keep going. Women are born multitaskers, so that genuinely gives me a lot of relief and comfort that I am born a woman.”

What does her message mean?

Alia Bhatt's words spotlight how demanding the different roles in life, from professional to personal, can become. But when you have a sense of purpose, you feel energised.

For some, that purpose may come from their loved ones, while for others, it may be their own passions and ambitions.

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Alia acknowledged that she had consciously chosen the many roles. She advocated that one needs to stop viewing them as burdens, but rather as challenges she chose to embrace.

Most importantly, the actor also emphasised that life may not always go according to plan. It is rarely a straight, smooth path, and you may have to confront sudden setbacks and difficult obstacles along the way. You cannot always choose what life throws at you, but how you respond to the situation remains within your control.

So, instead of dwelling on why something is happening to you or remaining stuck in frustration, focus on navigating the situation and moving forward. When you feel stressed, stay close to your loved ones to regain a sense of purpose and move on.

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