Quote of the day by Anushka Ranjan: ‘We need to start letting people be people and giving them a little bit more encouragement so they…'

Anushka Ranjan is one of the popular models and Indian actors who walked for designers like Manish Malhotra, Vikram Phadnis, Neeta Lulla, Pria Kataris Puri, Babita Malkani, Amy Billimoria, and many others. Married to Aditya Seal, Anushka celebrates her birthday on October 1 every year.

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On the occasion of her birthday, today’s quote of the day is an excerpt from one of her interviews with India Today, published on October 18, 2024. While speaking about her NGO initiative and women empowerment, she said, “We need to start letting people be people and giving them a little bit more encouragement so they can stand up for themselves without the fear of losing something.”

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What does Anushka Ranjan’s quote mean?

{{^usCountry}} Anushka’s quote emphasises the importance of letting people be themselves rather than constantly judging them. She highlighted that society often conditions people to compromise their identity, opinions, or choices because they are afraid of losing opportunities, relationships, and acceptance. Her words also emphasised the importance of encouragement and support. She mentioned that when people feel secure and valued, they are more likely to speak up, set boundaries, and make decisions that are right for them rather than decisions driven by fear. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Anushka’s quote emphasises the importance of letting people be themselves rather than constantly judging them. She highlighted that society often conditions people to compromise their identity, opinions, or choices because they are afraid of losing opportunities, relationships, and acceptance. Her words also emphasised the importance of encouragement and support. She mentioned that when people feel secure and valued, they are more likely to speak up, set boundaries, and make decisions that are right for them rather than decisions driven by fear. {{/usCountry}}

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Aditya Seal and Anushka Ranjan got married in November 2021.

Why is Anushka Ranjan’s quote relevant today?

In today’s social media-driven world, people are often influenced by external opinions and may change their decisions in search of validation and acceptance. Her words can be understood as a call for greater emotional freedom and self-worth, encouraging people to express themselves, stand up for what they believe in and make independent choices without constantly fearing that doing so might cost them something important.

Who is Anushka Ranjan?

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Born on October 1, Anushka Ranjan is an Indian actor and model who walked for designers like Manish Malhotra and Neeta Lulla. She is a daughter of Shashi Ranjan and Anu Ranjan and has a younger sister Akansha Ranjan Kapoor.

Anushka Ranjan and Aditya Seal blessed with twin daughters.

She did her schooling at Jamnabai Narsee School and later did a 2-year acting diploma from Whistling Woods International and a 1-year performing arts course from The ITA School of Performing Arts, followed by a 3-month course from Anupam Kher School of acting. She got married to Aditya Seal on November 21, 2021 in Mumbai.

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