Quote of the day by Anushka Sharma: 'The moment you start depending on other people's opinions to feel worthy…'

Anushka Sharma has long been admired for speaking candidly about confidence, authenticity and staying true to herself. Throughout her career, the actor has encouraged people to value themselves beyond external approval.

Anushka Sharma urges self-belief over social media validation in today's world. (Instagram)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

In a 2023 interview with Grazia India, Anushka reflected on the importance of self-worth, saying, "Validation cannot come from outside. The moment you start depending on other people's opinions to feel worthy, you lose yourself. It's important to know your own value and be comfortable with who you are." (Also read: Quote of the day by Hrithik Roshan: ‘If you want something enough, work hard, keep trying and surround yourself with…’ )

What Anushka Sharma's quote means

Anushka's message highlights the importance of building self-worth from within rather than seeking approval from others. While compliments and appreciation can feel encouraging, relying on external validation for confidence often makes our happiness dependent on people's opinions, which can constantly change.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Her words remind us that true confidence comes from recognising our own strengths, accepting our flaws and staying authentic even when others disagree. Knowing your value allows you to make decisions based on your beliefs instead of trying to please everyone around you. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Her words remind us that true confidence comes from recognising our own strengths, accepting our flaws and staying authentic even when others disagree. Knowing your value allows you to make decisions based on your beliefs instead of trying to please everyone around you. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

The quote also encourages self-acceptance. In today's world of social media, where likes, comments and comparisons can easily influence self-esteem, Anushka's perspective is a timely reminder that our worth isn't determined by online validation or public opinion. Learning to be comfortable with who you are creates a stronger foundation for both personal happiness and professional success.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Why Anushka Sharma's quote still resonates today

In an era where many people constantly seek approval through social media, careers and relationships, Anushka's words feel more relevant than ever. They encourage people to focus on self-belief instead of comparison and to define success on their own terms.

Whether you're navigating college, starting a new job, building a business or simply trying to become more confident, the quote serves as a reminder that lasting confidence begins with accepting yourself. External praise may come and go, but self-worth built from within is what helps people stay resilient through life's highs and lows.

Ultimately, Anushka's message is simple yet powerful: the strongest validation you'll ever receive is the one you give yourself.

About Anushka Sharma

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Anushka Sharma is an Indian actor and producer who primarily works in Hindi cinema. Widely regarded as one of the leading actresses of the 2010s, she has received several honours, including a Filmfare Award and three IIFA Awards. She has also featured in Forbes India's Celebrity 100 list multiple times and was named in Forbes Asia's prestigious 30 Under 30 list in 2018.