Quote of the day by Barack Obama: 'The best way to not feel hopeless is to get up and do something'

For millions around the world, Barack Obama has been a symbol of hope, resilience and leadership. Throughout his presidency and beyond, he has consistently encouraged people to believe that change begins with individual action. As the former US President celebrates his 65th birthday today, let's revisit one of his most powerful quotes.

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“The best way to not feel hopeless is to get up and do something.” Obama shared these words during a 2009 interview on The Tonight Show with Jay Leno, while discussing optimism during challenging times. (Also read: Quote of the day by Sonu Nigam: 'When the singer becomes the song, the singer doesn't exist anymore' )

What Barack Obama's quote means

Obama's words remind us that hopelessness often grows when we feel powerless. Taking action, even if it's something small, can restore a sense of purpose and control. Instead of waiting for circumstances to improve on their own, the quote encourages us to become active participants in creating change.

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{{^usCountry}} Whether it's helping someone in need, learning a new skill, working towards a personal goal or simply taking the first step after a setback, action has the power to replace fear and uncertainty with confidence and momentum. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Whether it's helping someone in need, learning a new skill, working towards a personal goal or simply taking the first step after a setback, action has the power to replace fear and uncertainty with confidence and momentum. {{/usCountry}}

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Why Barack Obama's quote resonates today

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In an age of constant news updates, economic uncertainty and endless social media comparisons, it's easy to feel anxious or helpless. Obama's message feels especially relevant because it shifts the focus from worrying about everything we can't control to acting on the things we can.

His quote serves as a reminder that progress rarely comes from standing still. Every major social movement, innovation or personal success story has started with someone choosing to take the first step despite uncertainty. Even the smallest actions can create a ripple effect, inspiring others and leading to larger change over time.

Whether you're trying to build healthier habits, switch careers, prepare for an exam, recover from a setback or simply navigate a difficult phase in life, Obama's advice encourages perseverance over perfection.

About Barack Obama

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Barack Obama served as the 44th President of the United States from 2009 to 2017 and was the country's first African American president. He was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 2009 for his efforts to strengthen international diplomacy and cooperation. Since leaving office, he has remained active through the Obama Foundation, focusing on leadership development, civic engagement and empowering young people around the world.