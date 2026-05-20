Quote of the day by Cher: 'I know people who are a lot more talented than I am, who just haven't been lucky'

In an industry often defined by grueling hustle culture, one of the entertainment industry’s most enduring icons, Cher, once offered a refreshing — and perhaps humbling — perspective on her own superstardom. Also read | Quote of the day by Cher: 'I love men but you don’t really need them to live'

Cher at Met Gala 2026 in New York City on May 4.(AP)

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Cher, the Oscar, Emmy, and Grammy-winning artist whose career has spanned several decades, turned 80 on May 20. On her birthday, let us revisit a sentiment that has become a cornerstone of her late-career philosophy: success isn't just about her talent, it’s about the roll of the dice.

What did Cher actually say?

Speaking on the nature of her longevity, Cher famously said that the relentless pursuit of specific milestones often misses the bigger picture of how 'making it' actually works.

The singer was quoted as having said in a 2018 interview with People, "I always believe that what belongs to you comes to you. It's not about achieving goals. With success, luck has so much to do with it. I know people who are a lot more talented than I am, who just haven't been lucky."

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{{^usCountry}} This admission stands in stark contrast to the standard celebrity narrative of 'working harder than everyone else'. While Cher’s work ethic is indisputable — having transitioned from a 1960s folk-rock duo to a 1970s TV star, an 80s Oscar-winning actor, and a 90s dance-pop pioneer — she remains adamant that talent is merely the entry fee, not the guarantee. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} This admission stands in stark contrast to the standard celebrity narrative of 'working harder than everyone else'. While Cher’s work ethic is indisputable — having transitioned from a 1960s folk-rock duo to a 1970s TV star, an 80s Oscar-winning actor, and a 90s dance-pop pioneer — she remains adamant that talent is merely the entry fee, not the guarantee. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Being in the right room at the right time {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Being in the right room at the right time {{/usCountry}}

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Cher’s perspective is more than just humility; it’s a form of psychological resilience. By attributing success to a mix of fate and fortune, she does not believe that she is inherently more deserving than her struggling peers. Her quote validates the millions of artists, entrepreneurs, and workers who are immensely talented but haven't hit the big time. It suggests that a lack of superstardom isn't necessarily a failure of character or skill.

Cher’s candidness matters because it reframes our modern obsession with optimisation and goal-setting. In an era of social media where everyone is encouraged to curate a perfect, self-made life, her words serve as a vital reality check.

By decoupling self-worth from external achievements (which are often out of one's control), her quote promotes a healthier relationship with career setbacks. For a woman who has reached 'legend' status, admitting that others might be more talented but less fortunate humanises her in a way that 'diva' branding never could.

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Ultimately, Cher isn't telling us to stop trying. She’s telling us to keep our hands on the wheel while acknowledging that we don't control the wind. As she puts it, what belongs to you will come — but a little bit of luck goes a long way in making sure you're there to catch it.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sanya Panwar ...Read More With a keen eye for detail and a heart for storytelling, Sanya is a seasoned lifestyle journalist who has spent over a decade documenting the intersection of aesthetics and substance. Since stepping into the media world in 2012, she has cultivated a career defined by versatility, curiosity, and an unwavering passion for what makes life both beautiful and meaningful. Over the last many years, she has navigated the fast-paced realms of health, wellness, fitness and fashion while pivoting seamlessly into the nuances of decor and travel. Her work often explores the deeper layers of modern living, delving into art and decor trends that transform spaces, insightful perspectives on gender, parenting, and mental health, immersive travel narratives that capture the essence of a destination. A self-proclaimed aesthetics enthusiast, Sanya doesn't just report on trends — she analyses them. Whether she’s identifying the next shift in fitness or discovering a breakthrough in design, she uses her platform to spark meaningful conversations that resonate with a contemporary audience. Sanya is an alumna of St. Xavier’s College, Kolkata, and the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, where she honed the investigative rigour she brings to her lifestyle reporting today. When she isn't chasing deadlines or conducting interviews, Sanya practices what she preaches. You’ll likely find her sipping matcha, practicing yoga, or scouting the newest cafes. Above all, she finds her balance in nature — whether it's a quiet hike or a moment of reflection in the outdoors, she remains constantly inspired by the tranquillity of the natural world. Read Less

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