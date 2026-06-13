Quote of the day by David Hockney: ‘I think I'm greedy but I'm not greedy for money. I'm greedy for an exciting life’

The art world lost one of its most influential and beloved figures on June 11 with the passing of David Hockney at the age of 88. A pioneering British artist whose work transformed contemporary art, Hockney spent more than six decades pushing creative boundaries through painting, photography, portraiture, landscape art, and digital media. Born in the north of England and later making Southern California his second home, he became known for his vibrant depictions of swimming pools, sunlit landscapes, and the intimacy of modern human connections.

52-year-old David Hockney standing in front of one of his paintings, "A Closer Grand Canyon, 1998" in Paris.(REUTERS)

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Hockney's influence extended far beyond galleries and museums. Openly gay at a time when homosexuality remained criminalised in Britain, he created some of the most significant representations of queer life in post-war art. His paintings celebrated love, intimacy, and visibility, helping bring LGBTQ+ experiences into mainstream artistic conversation. One of Hockney's most memorable reflections on life comes from A Bigger Message: Conversations with David Hockney, a book that captures a series of candid conversations between the artist and art critic Martin Gayford. In it, Hockney offers a glimpse into the philosophy that guided both his art and his life.

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{{^usCountry}} What David Hockney said {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} What David Hockney said {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} For Hockney, the greatest wealth was never money or status – it was the ability to remain curious, engaged, and excited by the world around him. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} For Hockney, the greatest wealth was never money or status – it was the ability to remain curious, engaged, and excited by the world around him. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} He said: “I think I'm greedy, but I'm not greedy for money – I think that can be a burden – I'm greedy for an exciting life. I want it to be exciting all the time, and I get it, actually. On the other hand, I can find excitement, I admit, in raindrops falling on a puddle and a lot of people wouldn't. I intend to have it exciting until the day I fall over.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He said: “I think I'm greedy, but I'm not greedy for money – I think that can be a burden – I'm greedy for an exciting life. I want it to be exciting all the time, and I get it, actually. On the other hand, I can find excitement, I admit, in raindrops falling on a puddle and a lot of people wouldn't. I intend to have it exciting until the day I fall over.” {{/usCountry}}

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What David Hockney's quote means

At first glance, Hockney's use of the word “greedy” may seem surprising. But he is not talking about material ambition. Instead, he is expressing an insatiable appetite for life itself. His quote reveals a man who viewed existence as an endless source of wonder. What stands out is his ability to find excitement where others might see nothing remarkable. Raindrops falling into a puddle become a source of fascination. Nature, colour, light, and human connection become worthy of attention.

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That perspective shaped his entire career. Whether he was painting California swimming pools, creating innovative photographic collages, experimenting with digital drawing on an iPad, or portraying queer relationships with honesty and tenderness, Hockney approached art with relentless curiosity. He refused to stop evolving. Every new medium became an opportunity to see the world differently.

His openness about his sexuality was also an extension of this philosophy. Supported by his family, Hockney was able to explore queer identity and love in his work at a time when doing so required courage. His paintings became powerful affirmations of visibility and self-expression, helping reshape how queer lives were represented in modern art.

Why David Hockney’s quote is relevant today

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In a culture often obsessed with productivity, wealth, and measurable success, Hockney's words offer a refreshing alternative. They suggest that fulfilment comes not from accumulating more, but from remaining engaged with the world around us. His message feels especially relevant in an era when many people are rushing through life, distracted by screens, deadlines, and endless comparison. Hockney encourages us to slow down and notice what is already there – the beauty of nature, the richness of everyday experiences, and the excitement hidden in ordinary moments.

His death marks the end of an extraordinary artistic life, but his influence will continue to endure. From revolutionising contemporary art and inspiring generations of artists to expanding the visibility of queer experiences in culture, Hockney leaves behind a remarkable legacy. His record-breaking works, innovative techniques, and fearless reinvention changed the art world forever. More importantly, he leaves behind a refreshing philosophy of living: stay curious, stay open, keep looking closely, and never stop finding wonder in the world. If David Hockney's life teaches us anything, it is that excitement is not something we wait for – it is something we learn to see.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Eshana Saha ...Read More Eshana Saha is a fresh face in lifestyle and cultural journalism, bringing a refined, multidisciplinary perspective to the intersection of entertainment, fashion and holistic wellbeing. With less than a year of professional experience, she has quickly adapted to high-pressure editorial environments and currently works full-time with HT Media. Prior to this, she interned for nearly six months with Hindustan Times’ entertainment and lifestyle vertical, where she gained hands-on experience in digital reporting, trend analysis and editorial storytelling. Based in New Delhi, Eshana specialises in comprehensive coverage of major cultural moments — from international film press tours to the curated aesthetics of global fashion showcases, award shows and music-centred events. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English from St Xavier’s University, Kolkata, and a Master’s degree in English from the University of Delhi, equipping her with a strong academic foundation and a keen ability to deconstruct complex cultural trends into clear, high-impact narratives. Beyond the red carpet, Eshana has developed a growing focus on health and wellbeing reporting. She bridges the gap between celebrity-driven trends and practical, evidence-informed lifestyle advice, ensuring her work remains both aspirational and grounded in editorial rigour. She has extensively covered the health implications of Delhi’s air pollution crisis, while also playing a key role in amplifying expert-led insights on women’s health and mental wellbeing, helping translate complex medical perspectives into informed, impactful public awareness. An artist at heart, she explores multiple creative forms — from visual arts and music to culinary experiments — and brings a creative’s eye for nuance, texture and detail to every story. Whether analysing runway dynamics or examining emerging wellness movements, she remains committed to accuracy and the highest standards of contemporary journalistic ethics. Read Less

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