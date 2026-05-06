Quote of the day by Dimple Kapadia: 'I was never part of the rat race and I'm still not considering I am a veteran'

In an industry often defined by a frantic scramble for the top spot, veteran actor Dimple Kapadia remains a defiant outlier. Decades after her explosive debut in the 1973 hit Bobby, Dimple continues to operate by her own rules, shunning the competitive labels that define Bollywood stardom. Also read | Quote of the day by Aishwarya Rai: 'I think the biggest strength lies in one's ability to say no'

Dimple Kapadia's quote on 'rat race'

Since her debut in Bobby, Dimple Kapadia has embraced unconventional roles.(Instagram/@Vogueindia)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Reflecting on her enduring career and her refusal to participate in the industry’s obsession with rankings, Dimple made her stance clear in a 1998 interview with Rediff. For her, the shift from leading lady to 'veteran' was not a demotion, but a liberation. At the time, Dimple said she was more focused on her daughter Twinkle Khanna's burgeoning career than on her own marquee placement.

Dimple Kapadia said, "I never wanted to be something called the number one. Please keep me out of all this. I was never part of the rat race, I'm still not, considering the fact that I am a veteran. It's time for my daughter to carve a niche for herself. I know that whenever I want to work I will always be able to do so. I have never been able to explain why I am like this. But then I have always taken things as they come."

More about Dimple Kapadia's life and career

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Dimple Kapadia’s journey is one of the most unconventional arcs in Indian cinema, marked by sudden departures and triumphant returns. Dimple became an overnight sensation with Bobby at 16. However, she shocked the nation by marrying Bollywood superstar Rajesh Khanna and retiring from acting, and giving birth to their daughter, Twinkle, in 1973. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Dimple Kapadia’s journey is one of the most unconventional arcs in Indian cinema, marked by sudden departures and triumphant returns. Dimple became an overnight sensation with Bobby at 16. However, she shocked the nation by marrying Bollywood superstar Rajesh Khanna and retiring from acting, and giving birth to their daughter, Twinkle, in 1973. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} After a decade-long hiatus and a separation from Rajesh Khanna, she returned to the screen in 1984 with Saagar. In the 1990s, Dimple pivoted from commercial potboilers to parallel cinema, seeking roles that challenged her. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} After a decade-long hiatus and a separation from Rajesh Khanna, she returned to the screen in 1984 with Saagar. In the 1990s, Dimple pivoted from commercial potboilers to parallel cinema, seeking roles that challenged her. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Her performance as a professional mourner in Rudaali (1993) earned her the National Film Award for Best Actress. Then in Dil Chahta Hai (2001), she portrayed a middle-aged divorcee, a role that remains a benchmark for mature representation in Bollywood. Proving her 'out of the rat race' philosophy allows for longevity, Dimple made her Hollywood debut in Christopher Nolan’s Tenet (2020). {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Her performance as a professional mourner in Rudaali (1993) earned her the National Film Award for Best Actress. Then in Dil Chahta Hai (2001), she portrayed a middle-aged divorcee, a role that remains a benchmark for mature representation in Bollywood. Proving her 'out of the rat race' philosophy allows for longevity, Dimple made her Hollywood debut in Christopher Nolan’s Tenet (2020). {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Today, she remains a sought-after performer, appearing in high-profile projects like Pathaan and Brahmastra, proving that while she may not be in a race, she is certainly winning.

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sanya Panwar ...Read More With a keen eye for detail and a heart for storytelling, Sanya is a seasoned lifestyle journalist who has spent over a decade documenting the intersection of aesthetics and substance. Since stepping into the media world in 2012, she has cultivated a career defined by versatility, curiosity, and an unwavering passion for what makes life both beautiful and meaningful. Over the last many years, she has navigated the fast-paced realms of health, wellness, fitness and fashion while pivoting seamlessly into the nuances of decor and travel. Her work often explores the deeper layers of modern living, delving into art and decor trends that transform spaces, insightful perspectives on gender, parenting, and mental health, immersive travel narratives that capture the essence of a destination. A self-proclaimed aesthetics enthusiast, Sanya doesn't just report on trends — she analyses them. Whether she’s identifying the next shift in fitness or discovering a breakthrough in design, she uses her platform to spark meaningful conversations that resonate with a contemporary audience. Sanya is an alumna of St. Xavier’s College, Kolkata, and the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, where she honed the investigative rigour she brings to her lifestyle reporting today. When she isn't chasing deadlines or conducting interviews, Sanya practices what she preaches. You’ll likely find her sipping matcha, practicing yoga, or scouting the newest cafes. Above all, she finds her balance in nature — whether it's a quiet hike or a moment of reflection in the outdoors, she remains constantly inspired by the tranquillity of the natural world. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON