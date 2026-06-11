Quote of the day by Dua Lipa: ‘When you know your worth, you know what you want and what you don’t want’

Today’s quote of the day comes from Dua Lipa, one of the biggest pop stars of her generation. Known for her chart-topping hits, confident persona, and unapologetic approach to life, Dua has often spoken about self-growth, relationships, and the importance of self-respect.

Dua Lipa inspires self-love and empowerment through understanding your value. (REUTERS)

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As someone who has navigated fame under intense public scrutiny, the singer has frequently emphasised the value of knowing oneself and setting healthy boundaries. (Also read: Quote of the day by Sundar Pichai: ‘I’m optimistic, not because I believe in technology but because I believe in people' )

In a 2024 interview with ELLE, Dua Lipa shared, “When you know your worth, you know what you want and what you don’t want.”

What Dua Lipa’s quote means

At its core, the quote is about self-awareness and self-respect. Knowing your worth means recognising your value without seeking constant validation from others. When people have a strong sense of self, they are often clearer about their goals, standards, and the kind of treatment they deserve.

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{{^usCountry}} The quote also highlights the importance of boundaries. Whether in friendships, romantic relationships, or professional settings, understanding your worth can help you make decisions that align with your values rather than settling for situations that do not serve your well-being. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The quote also highlights the importance of boundaries. Whether in friendships, romantic relationships, or professional settings, understanding your worth can help you make decisions that align with your values rather than settling for situations that do not serve your well-being. {{/usCountry}}

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Dua’s words serve as a reminder that confidence is not about believing you are better than others; it is about understanding what you bring to the table and refusing to compromise on what truly matters to you.

Why Dua Lipa’s message resonates today

In a world dominated by social media, comparison culture, and external validation, Dua's message feels especially relevant. Many people struggle with self-doubt and the pressure to meet unrealistic expectations. Her quote encourages individuals to look inward instead of relying on outside approval to determine their worth.

The statement also reflects a growing conversation around self-love and emotional well-being. By understanding what we want and what we are unwilling to accept, we can build healthier relationships, make better choices, and create a more fulfilling life.

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Ultimately, Dua’s words remind us that clarity often begins with self-worth. When you recognise your value, decisions become easier, boundaries become stronger, and life becomes more aligned with who you truly are.

About Dua Lipa

Dua Lipa is a British singer-songwriter who has established herself as one of the leading names in contemporary pop music. Over the course of her career, she has earned numerous accolades, including seven Brit Awards and three Grammy Awards. Before making her mark in the music industry, Dua worked as a model and later signed with Warner Records in 2014, launching her journey as a recording artist.

On the personal front, the singer recently married Callum Turner in a private civil ceremony held at Old Marylebone Town Hall on May 31, surrounded by close family and friends.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Akanksha Agnihotri ...Read More Akanksha Agnihotri is a lifestyle journalist with over 3 years of experience. She is a psychology graduate and holds a postgraduate diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi, where she graduated as a gold medalist. Originally from Bhopal, the beautiful capital of Madhya Pradesh, she draws inspiration from the city’s rich cultural heritage and layered storytelling traditions that subtly shape her narrative voice. She writes extensively about fashion, beauty, health, relationships, culture, and food, exploring everything from trending styles and runway moments to wellness routines and mindful living. Passionate about meaningful and candid conversations, she enjoys interviewing celebrities, doctors, designers, and film personalities, diving into discussions on fitness, beauty, mental health, and everything fun in between. With a keen eye for trends and a thoughtful understanding of human behaviour, she brings depth, sensitivity, and authenticity to her stories, ensuring they resonate with a wide and diverse audience. When she’s not working, you’ll usually find her lost in a book, planning her next mountain trek, or mapping out spontaneous travel escapes. She loves discovering new authors, revisiting old favourites, and spending quiet afternoons in museums soaking in art, history, and culture. An avid bird-watching enthusiast, she finds joy in early morning walks, spotting rare birds, and reconnecting with nature. Whether sipping coffee while journaling her thoughts or exploring hidden corners of a new city, she constantly seeks inspiration in everyday moments that often turn into compelling story ideas. Read Less

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