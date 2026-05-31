Quote of the day by Jackie Chan: “Life will knock us down, but we can choose whether or not to stand back up…”
Jackie Chan’s quote serves as a reminder that no matter how hard life gets, we need to bounce back from every setback.
Jackie Chan, popular martial artist, actor, and filmmaker, has inspired people across the globe with his incredible professionalism and discipline. This Hong Kong artist’s slapstick, acrobatic fighting style, comic timing, and innovative stunts made him one of the most influential personalities in global cinema. His words, “Life will knock us down, but we can choose whether or not to stand back up,” are a powerful reminder that we should learn to bounce back from every hardship.
Also read | Quote of the day by Michael Jackson: “Please go for your dreams. Whatever your ideals, you can become whatever you…"
Who is Jackie Chan?
Jackie Chan is a popular Hong Kong martial artist, actor, and filmmaker who has inspired people across the world. He is mainly known for his innovative stunts such as slapstick, acrobatic fighting style, and comic timing. He started his career as one of the Seven Little Fortunes at the China Drama Academy, where he learned acrobatics and other martial art forms.
He stepped into the Hong Kong film industry as a stuntman before making the transition to acting. One of the most recognisable and influential film personalities in the world, Chan was described by film scholar Andrew Willis in 2004 as perhaps the most recognised star in the world.
What does Jackie Chan’s quote mean?{{/usCountry}}
He stepped into the Hong Kong film industry as a stuntman before making the transition to acting. One of the most recognisable and influential film personalities in the world, Chan was described by film scholar Andrew Willis in 2004 as perhaps the most recognised star in the world.
What does Jackie Chan’s quote mean?{{/usCountry}}
Jackie Chan’s words highlight the importance of bouncing back from struggles and setbacks. It means that struggles, failures, heartbreaks, and disappointments are unavoidable in life, but we should learn to face every moment with confidence, strength, and patience. Life is unpredictable, and problems are going to come, but as human beings, we should learn to face the struggles.
Why is Jackie Chan’s quote relevant today?
In today’s fast-paced world, this quote feels especially relevant because people constantly deal with academic pressure, career setbacks, financial stress, relationship problems, and mental exhaustion. Social media often creates the illusion that everyone else is succeeding effortlessly, making personal failures feel even heavier. In such moments, resilience becomes one of the most important qualities a person can have. These words also highlight the power of choice. We may not always control what happens to us, but we can control how we respond.
Standing back up does not always mean making a dramatic comeback overnight. Sometimes it simply means trying again, asking for help, starting over quietly, or refusing to give up on yourself. Ultimately, the quote reminds us that failure is not the end of the story. Falling down is a part of life, but growth, courage, and success often begin the moment we decide to rise again.