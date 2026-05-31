Quote of the day by Jackie Chan: “Life will knock us down, but we can choose whether or not to stand back up…”

Jackie Chan, popular martial artist, actor, and filmmaker, has inspired people across the globe with his incredible professionalism and discipline. This Hong Kong artist’s slapstick, acrobatic fighting style, comic timing, and innovative stunts made him one of the most influential personalities in global cinema. His words, “Life will knock us down, but we can choose whether or not to stand back up,” are a powerful reminder that we should learn to bounce back from every hardship.

Jackie Chan is a popular martial art celebrity around the world.(jackiechan/Instagram)

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Who is Jackie Chan?

Jackie Chan is a popular Hong Kong martial artist, actor, and filmmaker who has inspired people across the world. He is mainly known for his innovative stunts such as slapstick, acrobatic fighting style, and comic timing. He started his career as one of the Seven Little Fortunes at the China Drama Academy, where he learned acrobatics and other martial art forms.

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{{^usCountry}} He stepped into the Hong Kong film industry as a stuntman before making the transition to acting. One of the most recognisable and influential film personalities in the world, Chan was described by film scholar Andrew Willis in 2004 as perhaps the most recognised star in the world. What does Jackie Chan’s quote mean? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He stepped into the Hong Kong film industry as a stuntman before making the transition to acting. One of the most recognisable and influential film personalities in the world, Chan was described by film scholar Andrew Willis in 2004 as perhaps the most recognised star in the world. What does Jackie Chan’s quote mean? {{/usCountry}}

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Jackie Chan’s words highlight the importance of bouncing back from struggles and setbacks. It means that struggles, failures, heartbreaks, and disappointments are unavoidable in life, but we should learn to face every moment with confidence, strength, and patience. Life is unpredictable, and problems are going to come, but as human beings, we should learn to face the struggles.

Why is Jackie Chan’s quote relevant today?

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In today’s fast-paced world, this quote feels especially relevant because people constantly deal with academic pressure, career setbacks, financial stress, relationship problems, and mental exhaustion. Social media often creates the illusion that everyone else is succeeding effortlessly, making personal failures feel even heavier. In such moments, resilience becomes one of the most important qualities a person can have. These words also highlight the power of choice. We may not always control what happens to us, but we can control how we respond.

We may not always control what happens to us, but we can control how we respond. (Unsplash)

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Standing back up does not always mean making a dramatic comeback overnight. Sometimes it simply means trying again, asking for help, starting over quietly, or refusing to give up on yourself. Ultimately, the quote reminds us that failure is not the end of the story. Falling down is a part of life, but growth, courage, and success often begin the moment we decide to rise again.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Anukriti Srivastava ...Read More Anukriti Srivastava thrives at the intersection of words and voice, where journalism meets storytelling. A digital editor and journalist with over 5 years of experience, she has written across lifestyle, women issues, relationships, entertainment, fashion, and travel. She did her Masters in Broadcast Journalism and has published more than 500+ lifestyle content pieces across platforms. As a former Sub-Editor at HerZindagi, she produced engaging digital content, interviews, and event coverage for a wide audience. She has also contributed as a Webstory Producer with Travel + Leisure, transforming travel experiences into immersive stories for readers who love exploring the world. Beyond writing, Anukriti’s storytelling extends to the microphone. As a voice-over artist, her warm and expressive voice has brought scripts to life across audio platforms, turning simple words into immersive experiences. Her work reflects a deep interest in people, culture, and everyday stories that resonate with readers and listeners alike. She enjoys crafting content that informs, inspires, and sparks curiosity. Away from screens and studios, you’ll find her reading self-help books, listening to music, getting lost in romantic novels, and playing the guitar for a creative reset. For Anukriti, storytelling isn’t just a profession—it’s a way of seeing and sharing the world. Read Less

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