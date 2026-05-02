MUMBAI: Nearly 20 days after two MBA students died of a suspected overdose after consuming Ecstasy pills along with alcohol at a techno music concert at the Nesco Exhibition Centre in Goregaon East on April 11, the Vanrai police on Friday arrested the alleged main drug supplier in the case. Main supplier from Hong Kong held at Mumbai airport in Nesco concert drug deaths case; arrests rise to 12

The accused, identified as Mark alias Mahesh Hira Khemlani, was detained at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport around 10 am upon his return from Thailand. Police officials said a Look Out Circular (LOC) had been issued against him after it emerged that he had left the country following the incident. He was intercepted by immigration authorities pursuant to the LOC and handed over to the Vanrai police.

Khemlani was produced before a metropolitan magistrate court in Borivali, which remanded him to police custody until May 6. With his arrest, the total number of accused held in the case has risen to 12.

Investigators said Khemlani is a key suspect, alleging that he facilitated transactions linked to the drug distribution network. He is accused of providing the payment scanner of his live-in partner, Jiya Jacob, to co-accused Anand Patel, Vineet Gerelani, Shubh Agarwal, and Ayush Sahitya, who allegedly distributed party drugs to concertgoers and routed payments to Jacob’s account.

According to police records, Patel transferred ₹64,000, Gerelani ₹22,500, Agarwal ₹1,66,400, and Sahitya ₹1,84,600 through the scanner. Police further alleged that Khemlani also operated Jacob’s Axis Bank account for transactions related to the drug supply.

Officials said Khemlani and Jacob have known each other for 12 years and have been in a live-in relationship for the past four years. Jacob, an artist, resides in Mira Road East.

Khemlani, who is based in Hong Kong and runs an import-export business, is now under scrutiny for possible international links. Authorities are examining whether the business was used to channel drugs into India and other countries, or if narcotics were sourced from abroad at his direction.

Police said the investigation is also probing the involvement of international drug traffickers in the racket. Khemlani is expected to be confronted with other arrested accused during joint interrogation, and a search of his residence is likely to be conducted soon. As the alleged prime conspirator, officials believe his questioning could yield crucial leads.

The case was registered after two MBA students, a young woman and a man, died following suspected consumption of Ecstasy pills during the “999999999 Techno Concert” at the Nesco Exhibition Centre on April 11. Preliminary investigations indicated that both had consumed drugs allegedly supplied at the event.