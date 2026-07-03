Quote of the day by Kareena Kapoor: 'The fact that I am aware of my strengths makes me secure. I am never looking at…'

Kareena Kapoor Khan is a renowned and one of the highest-paid Bollywood actors. Famed as ‘Bebo,’ Kareena’s acting career spans more than two decades. While talking about comparisons with younger actors and maintaining longevity in Bollywood, in an interview with PTI on February 5, 2019, Kareena said, "The fact that I am aware of my strengths makes me secure. I am never looking at what others are doing. I am the star of my life story. Nobody else can dictate my choices."

Kareena Kapoor Khan is a renowned and one of the highest-paid Bollywood actors. (Internal)

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What does Kareena Kapoor’s quote mean?

Kareena has been ruling the Bollywood industry since 2000 and is still one of the most talented and highest-paid actors. However, she is often compared with new generation actors and movie types. She highlights that her confidence comes from knowing her own strengths rather than competing with others, adding that she prefers to focus on roles and projects that excite her instead of chasing trends. Her words serve as a reminder that rather than comparing our life and roles with others, we should focus more on our strengths and weaknesses. This will not only make you more confident but also bring more peace to your life.

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Born on 21 September 1980, Kareena Kapoor is the youngest daughter of Randhir Kapoor and Babita Kapoor.

Why is Kareena Kapoor’s quote relevant today?

{{^usCountry}} In today’s world of constant comparison on social media, Kareena’s words emphasise that everyone is different and one should focus on strengthening one's own skills. Social media has made it easy to measure ourselves against others’ careers, lifestyles, relationships, and appearances. Whether it is actors comparing box-office numbers, professionals comparing salaries, or young people comparing their lives through Instagram and LinkedIn, the pressure to keep up has become intense. Kareena’s quote offers a different approach: security comes from self-awareness, not from outperforming everyone else. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In today’s world of constant comparison on social media, Kareena’s words emphasise that everyone is different and one should focus on strengthening one's own skills. Social media has made it easy to measure ourselves against others’ careers, lifestyles, relationships, and appearances. Whether it is actors comparing box-office numbers, professionals comparing salaries, or young people comparing their lives through Instagram and LinkedIn, the pressure to keep up has become intense. Kareena’s quote offers a different approach: security comes from self-awareness, not from outperforming everyone else. {{/usCountry}}

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Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan with their son Taimur.

Kareena's words shift the focus from comparison to clarity. Her point is that confidence does not come from being better than everyone else; it comes from understanding what you are good at and building on it.

More about Kareena Kapoor Khan

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Born on 21 September 1980, Kareena Kapoor is the youngest daughter of Randhir Kapoor and Babita Kapoor. She stepped into Indian cinema in leading roles in 2000 and received several awards and accolades for her incredible performance. She is the younger sister of actor Karisma Kapoor. Kareena made her acting debut in 2000 in Refugee and then never looked back. She established herself as a top actress with movies like Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Jab We Met, Kurbaan, Heroine, and more.