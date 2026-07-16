Quote of the day by Katrina Kaif: ‘Life is going to give you moments of ups and downs, but you have to find your way’

In the country of Bollywood, Katrina Kaif needs no introduction. Born in British Hong Kong as Katrina Rosemary Turcotte, she has lived in several countries before transforming herself into a star in India.

Katrina Kaif celebrates her birthday on July 16 every year. (Katrina Kaif/Instagram)

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Katrina’s rise was slow but steady. She made a name for herself as a model before being cast in films in the early 2000s. Working in Bollywood did not come easily for her because of her limited command of Hindi in the early days. However, being the indomitable spirit that she is, she kept working at it until she became a star in her own right.

In addition to being an actor and model, Katrina is also an entrepreneur, launching her own beauty line in 2019. She is married to Vicky Kaushal, with whom she shares a son.

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Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif welcomed their baby boy in November 2025.

{{^usCountry}} She celebrates her birthday every year on July 16. Commemorating the day, today’s quote of the day is from her interview with the week published in December 2024. It reads: {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She celebrates her birthday every year on July 16. Commemorating the day, today’s quote of the day is from her interview with the week published in December 2024. It reads: {{/usCountry}}

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“Life is going to give you moments of ups and downs, but you have to find your way.”

What is the meaning of Katrina Kaif’s quote?

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In the interview, Katrina addressed her issues with self-image, something that many people struggle with in their daily lives. However, when it comes from a person as beautiful and successful as Katrina, it helps normalise the idea for many.

“I completely struggle with self-acceptance. Things are not what they seem on the surface; that has been one of the savings, or learnings, of my life,” she said at the time. “When you are struggling with something, it seems like you are drowning and everyone else is thriving. But that’s not the way it is.”

“Things are not what they seem. You have to pick yourself up, and you have to keep fighting. Life is going to give you moments of ups and downs, but you have to find your way.”

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The quote suggests that, even though self-doubt is the norm, it is not a sufficient reason to deter oneself from the path of progress. Despite the challenges life may throw at us, it is our job to take them in stride and move ahead.

Relevance of Katrina Kaif’s quote

For the average person, life is not just a series of challenges; sometimes it is a lot of challenges piling over one another at the same time. And in an age where one is connected with the world around the clock, taking time off to recover and figure stuff out is a privilege that not many have.

As such, Katrina’s quote gives us a timely reminder that one needs to chart their own way through challenges and self-doubt, to ultimately reach where they are meant to be.

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