Quote of the day by Katrina Kaif: The lesson I am constantly learning is to let things happen according to the time…'

Katrina Kaif is one of the highly-paid Bollywood actors and the founder of the brand Kay Beauty. Known for her phenomenal fitness regime, lifestyle, dancing, and acting, Katrina Kaif quite frequently discusses resilience and hard work. In an interview with Anupama Chopra on October 21, 2022, during promotions for the film Phone Bhoot, she emphasised one of the biggest learnings of her life. She said, “The lesson I am constantly learning is to let things happen according to the time they are meant to happen, and not try to force things according to my timeline.”

Katrina Kaif is one of the highly-paid Bollywood actors and the founder of the brand Kay Beauty. (Internal)

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Married to actor Vicky Kaushal in 2021, Katrina Kaif's empowering mindset makes her one of the most popular actors in the Bollywood industry.

What does Katrina Kaif’s quote mean?

In a world driven by a timeline, Katrina Kaif’s words serve as a reminder that no matter what we do, how much we plan, life works as per its timeline. Things happen when it is meant to happen, and we should learn not to rush to make it happen as per our set timeline.

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Katrina married actor Vicky Kaushal in 2021 and gave birth to a son, Vihaan, in 2025.

{{^usCountry}} She emphasised that her career journey taught her to be more patient about things and let everything happen as it is meant to happen, and not force them. While we are conditioned to live life considering timelines, Katrina’s words ask us to let things go and not force everything. Why is Katrina Kaif’s quote relevant today? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She emphasised that her career journey taught her to be more patient about things and let everything happen as it is meant to happen, and not force them. While we are conditioned to live life considering timelines, Katrina’s words ask us to let things go and not force everything. Why is Katrina Kaif’s quote relevant today? {{/usCountry}}

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In today’s world, when success is measured by timeline and not actual achievement, Katrina’s words reflect on patience, surrender, and trusting the process. The actor reflected on how many important milestones in her life and career happened differently and often better than she had planned.

She advises not to try to control every outcome and learn to trust the timing of life, be patient instead of forcing events, and believe that unexpected delays can sometimes lead to better opportunities than the ones we originally imagined.

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif

Who is Katrina Kaif?

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Born on July 16, 1983, Katrina Kaif is a British origin actor and businessman who primarily works in Hindi-language movies. She is among the highest-paid actors, her accolades include four screen awards and four Zee Cine Awards, alongside three Filmfare Awards nominations.

Katrina married actor Vicky Kaushal in 2021 and gave birth to a son, Vihaan, in 2025. Kaif has been vocal about gender equality, domestic violence, and women's empowerment. She has emphasised the role of education in the fight against gender inequality and violence against women.