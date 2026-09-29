Quote of the day by Keanu Reeves: ‘I know the ones who love us will miss us’

Keanu Reeves, actor, musician, and philanthropist, needs no introduction. In his screen career that spans over four decades, he has stepped into the shoes of multiple iconic characters: from a time-travelling high school slacker in Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure, to the chosen one in The Matrix, to the unbeatable assassin in John Wick.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Also Read | Quote of the day by Ranbir Kapoor: ‘You have to find yourself in your work, work with good people and…'

But more than for being a star, Keanu Reeves is beloved by all for his down-to-earth personality, his amiable persona and his philanthropic efforts. He is a star without frills, an action hero who likes to talk about philosophy. He is a member of a musical band, co-founder of a motorcycle band and co-creator of a comic book franchise.

On September 2 this year, Keanu Reeves turned 62. Today’s quote is a statement he made while appearing on an interview on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert back in 2019, while he was promoting his film, John Wick: Chapter 3. Sharing his views on what happens after death, Keanu Reeves stated, “I know the ones who love us will miss us.”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

What is the meaning of Keanu Reeves’ quote?

{{^usCountry}} During the talk show interview, host Stephen Colbert, who started college as a philosophy major, asked Keanu Reeves, “What do you think happens when we die, Keanu Reeves?” It is in reply to this specific question that the actor replied, “I know the ones who love us will miss us.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} During the talk show interview, host Stephen Colbert, who started college as a philosophy major, asked Keanu Reeves, “What do you think happens when we die, Keanu Reeves?” It is in reply to this specific question that the actor replied, “I know the ones who love us will miss us.” {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

With this reply, Reeves avoided a theological response to the question, which could have divided people on the basis of their faiths. He avoided speculating about things that no living beings can know for a fact. Rather, his response was based on grounded reality, on a human experience that is true for every soul on the planet. It is beyond doubt and does not call for an argument. Rather, it unites people over a common experience.

What is the relevance of Keanu Reeves’ quote?

The quote by Keanu Reeves serves as a reminder about what is truly important in life: the people who love us, for they are the ones who will be affected by our absence. The answer to what happens to an individual after death may be unattainable, but what happens in the world after death is not; all one has to do is look around them to find out. It encourages us to cherish our loved ones in life and realise how valuable our lives is not just for us but for the people around us as well.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}