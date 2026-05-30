Quote of the day by Kriti Sanon: ‘What keeps me grounded is staying true to who I am and not trying to be someone else’

Today’s quote of the day comes from Kriti Sanon: “What keeps me grounded is staying true to who I am and not trying to be someone else.” Known for her critically acclaimed work in Mimi and other blockbuster hits like Bareilly Ki Barfi and Dilwale, Kriti has often spoken candidly about ambition, self-belief, and navigating life in the spotlight. This quote comes from her December 2025 interview with Harper’s Bazaar India, where she reflected on fame, the constant attention that comes with being a public figure, how it shapes everyday choices, and the ways she stays grounded while living under scrutiny.

What Kriti Sanon said

Kriti Sanon stays grounded by being her true self.(AFP)

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Speaking about being in the public eye and the emotional discipline it requires, Kriti shared how staying authentic has become her anchor.

She said, “Being in the spotlight means everything is constantly observed, from what you wear to how you show up on days when you’re tired or not feeling your best. But you still smile and give that moment to fans and paparazzi, and I’ve come to accept that as part of the job. But apart from that, what keeps me grounded is staying true to who I am and not trying to be someone else.

We act enough in front of cameras, and I don't have it in me to keep up the act in life. Staying real and being surrounded by real people is very important. I keep my circle small and value having honest, real people around me rather than those who only show up during good times. Being with my family and living with them keeps me grounded. Above all, I try to stay as real and authentic as possible.”

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{{^usCountry}} What Kriti Sanon’s quote means {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} What Kriti Sanon’s quote means {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} At its heart, Kriti’s quote is about authenticity as a form of strength. It suggests that staying grounded does not come from shutting out the world, but from staying connected to yourself within it. Her words recognise the pressure many people feel to constantly present a polished version of themselves – whether online, at work, socially, or even emotionally. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} At its heart, Kriti’s quote is about authenticity as a form of strength. It suggests that staying grounded does not come from shutting out the world, but from staying connected to yourself within it. Her words recognise the pressure many people feel to constantly present a polished version of themselves – whether online, at work, socially, or even emotionally. {{/usCountry}}

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By saying she doesn’t want to “keep up the act in life,” the Cocktail 2 actor draws a clear line between performance and identity. While acting is her profession, pretending in real life is something she consciously resists. Her emphasis on family, a small trusted circle, and real relationships also highlights how grounding often comes from the people who know you beyond your achievements, titles, or public image.

Why Kriti Sanon’s quote is relevant today

Kriti Sanon’s words feel especially relevant today because we live in a culture of constant visibility. Social media encourages people to curate themselves endlessly – to look perfect, appear productive, and seem put together even on difficult days. That pressure can slowly blur the line between who we are and who we feel expected to be.

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Her quote offers a quiet reminder that authenticity can be more powerful than performance. Staying real, protecting your peace, choosing genuine relationships, and not changing yourself to fit expectations are acts of self-respect. In a world full of noise, comparison, and pressure to be more, Kriti’s message feels simple but deeply grounding: you don’t have to become someone else to belong – you just have to remain true to yourself.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Eshana Saha ...Read More Eshana Saha is a fresh face in lifestyle and cultural journalism, bringing a refined, multidisciplinary perspective to the intersection of entertainment, fashion and holistic wellbeing. With less than a year of professional experience, she has quickly adapted to high-pressure editorial environments and currently works full-time with HT Media. Prior to this, she interned for nearly six months with Hindustan Times’ entertainment and lifestyle vertical, where she gained hands-on experience in digital reporting, trend analysis and editorial storytelling. Based in New Delhi, Eshana specialises in comprehensive coverage of major cultural moments — from international film press tours to the curated aesthetics of global fashion showcases, award shows and music-centred events. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English from St Xavier’s University, Kolkata, and a Master’s degree in English from the University of Delhi, equipping her with a strong academic foundation and a keen ability to deconstruct complex cultural trends into clear, high-impact narratives. Beyond the red carpet, Eshana has developed a growing focus on health and wellbeing reporting. She bridges the gap between celebrity-driven trends and practical, evidence-informed lifestyle advice, ensuring her work remains both aspirational and grounded in editorial rigour. She has extensively covered the health implications of Delhi’s air pollution crisis, while also playing a key role in amplifying expert-led insights on women’s health and mental wellbeing, helping translate complex medical perspectives into informed, impactful public awareness. An artist at heart, she explores multiple creative forms — from visual arts and music to culinary experiments — and brings a creative’s eye for nuance, texture and detail to every story. Whether analysing runway dynamics or examining emerging wellness movements, she remains committed to accuracy and the highest standards of contemporary journalistic ethics. Read Less

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