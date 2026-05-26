Quote of the day by Madhuri Dixit: ‘Fame is actually a byproduct of what I do, what I love to do, what my passion is’

Today’s quote of the day comes from Madhuri Dixit, one of Indian cinema’s most celebrated actors, known for her iconic performances, timeless grace, and decades-long contribution to films and dance.

Madhuri Dixit advocates for passion over fame in creative pursuits.(Instagram)

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In a December 2022 interview with Bollywood Hungama, Madhuri spoke about her journey in the entertainment industry and what truly keeps her motivated. She said, “Fame is actually a byproduct of what I do, what I love to do, what my passion is.” Her words highlight a grounded perspective on success, where passion and dedication take precedence over recognition and stardom. (Also read: Quote of the day by Karan Johar: ‘Failure can be a beautiful place because there’s a way up then. Success is like…’ )

What Madhuri Dixit’s quote means

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{{^usCountry}} At its heart, the quote reflects a philosophy rooted in purpose-driven work. Madhuri suggests that fame is not something to chase directly, but rather something that naturally follows when one is deeply committed to their craft. It underscores the importance of focusing on passion, consistency, and love for what you do, rather than external validation. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} At its heart, the quote reflects a philosophy rooted in purpose-driven work. Madhuri suggests that fame is not something to chase directly, but rather something that naturally follows when one is deeply committed to their craft. It underscores the importance of focusing on passion, consistency, and love for what you do, rather than external validation. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Her statement also serves as a reminder that true fulfillment often comes from the process itself, whether it is acting, dancing, or any creative pursuit, rather than the spotlight that may follow. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Her statement also serves as a reminder that true fulfillment often comes from the process itself, whether it is acting, dancing, or any creative pursuit, rather than the spotlight that may follow. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Why Madhuri Dixit’s quote resonates today {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Why Madhuri Dixit’s quote resonates today {{/usCountry}}

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In an era driven by social media visibility, instant recognition, and constant comparison, Madhuri’s message feels especially relevant. It gently shifts the focus away from external approval and back toward internal satisfaction and genuine interest in one’s work.

For many young professionals and creatives navigating competitive fields, her words offer reassurance that long-term success is built on passion, not pressure. It encourages a healthier approach to ambition, one where love for the craft becomes the foundation, and recognition becomes a natural outcome.

About Madhuri Dixit

Madhuri Dixit is an Indian actor and television personality who has appeared in more than 70 Hindi films. She rose to nationwide fame and became a cultural icon, significantly shaping Indian popular culture over the years.

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Critics have widely praised her acting skills and exceptional dancing abilities. She is also noted for breaking conventions in a male-dominated industry by headlining films on par with her male counterparts. Over her career, she has received six Filmfare Awards from a record 17 nominations. In 2008, she was honoured by the Government of India with the Padma Shri, the country’s fourth-highest civilian award.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Akanksha Agnihotri ...Read More Akanksha Agnihotri is a lifestyle journalist with over 3 years of experience. She is a psychology graduate and holds a postgraduate diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi, where she graduated as a gold medalist. Originally from Bhopal, the beautiful capital of Madhya Pradesh, she draws inspiration from the city’s rich cultural heritage and layered storytelling traditions that subtly shape her narrative voice. She writes extensively about fashion, beauty, health, relationships, culture, and food, exploring everything from trending styles and runway moments to wellness routines and mindful living. Passionate about meaningful and candid conversations, she enjoys interviewing celebrities, doctors, designers, and film personalities, diving into discussions on fitness, beauty, mental health, and everything fun in between. With a keen eye for trends and a thoughtful understanding of human behaviour, she brings depth, sensitivity, and authenticity to her stories, ensuring they resonate with a wide and diverse audience. When she’s not working, you’ll usually find her lost in a book, planning her next mountain trek, or mapping out spontaneous travel escapes. She loves discovering new authors, revisiting old favourites, and spending quiet afternoons in museums soaking in art, history, and culture. An avid bird-watching enthusiast, she finds joy in early morning walks, spotting rare birds, and reconnecting with nature. Whether sipping coffee while journaling her thoughts or exploring hidden corners of a new city, she constantly seeks inspiration in everyday moments that often turn into compelling story ideas. Read Less

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